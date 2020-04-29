JN Money Opens New Location in Sunrise (Florida)

SUNRISE – In its drive to better serve customers and ensure greater reach of its services, JN Money has opened a new branch in the city of Sunrise, Florida.

The branch, located at 2630 N University Drive, Sunrise, Florida 33322, was previously located at the Jacaranda Plaza in Plantation, since 2009.

However, the remittance company made the decision to relocate as part of its thrust to bolster connections between Jamaicans in the Florida Diaspora and their homeland.

“Our customers in the surrounding communities have been requesting a more central location to complete their transactions,” explained Maxine Hinds, regional manager, JNMS USA South East.

“We, therefore, decided to respond to their requests and relocated to a safe, reliable, and convenient location. This office will benefit persons who live and work in the immediate area; and reduce travel time for other locations,” she added

Ms Hinds added that customers will continue to have access to JN Money’s suite of services at its Sunrise branch, such as cross-border money transfers for cash pickup, transfers to bank accounts at financial institutions in Jamaica, transfers to the JN Money Card, and bill payments in Jamaica.

Mr. Horace Hines, general manager JN Money Services, owners and operators of the JN Money brand said the move was part of the company’s thrust to consolidate its presence in areas where it is already rooted.

“We wanted to further capitalize on transactions in the US market as part of our mission to become the first choice for persons sending money to Jamaica, or anywhere in the Caribbean.”

Mr. Hines noted that the Florida to Jamaica corridor was the second largest senders of remittances to Jamaica in the United States of America behind New York. It ranks third overall after New York and The United Kingdom.

“The Florida to Jamaica corridor accounts for one of the largest volumes of remittance into the country. We therefore thought it prudent to move to a more central location which will allow us to keep even more families and friends in touch with their loved ones back home,” he explained.

Last year, Jamaicans in the United States of America sent home some US$1.36 billion, which accounted for approximately 63.2 per cent of all remittance inflows into the island, the Bank of Jamaica revealed. In total, Jamaicans sent home some US$2.15 billion in remittances which accounts for about 16 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.