PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines advises of the following changes to its flight schedule due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and the severe weather conditions expected.

RE-TIMED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 30

FLIGHT ROUTE NEW DEP TIME NEW ARR TIME BW 217 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 12:10 PM 1:10 PM BW 443 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 1:40 PM 2:40 PM BW 438 TRINIDAD – GRENADA 4:45 PM 5:25 PM BW 439 OF MONDAY JUL 01 GRENADA – TRINIDAD SUN, JUN 30 6:05 PM SUN, JUN 30 6:45 PM BW 406 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS 7:30 AM 8:30 AM BW 407 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 9:30 AM 10:30 AM BW 558 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS 12:00 PM 1:00 PM BARBADOS – NEW YORK 2:00 PM 6:50 PM

CANCELLED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 30

**Note the airline has already begun the re-accommodation of affected passengers on consolidated services**

FLIGHT ROUTE STATUS RE-ACCOMMODATED FLIGHT BW 216 RE-ROUTED TO OPERATE TRINIDAD-BARBADOS TRINIDAD – OGLE PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE BARBADOS – OGLE BW 217 OGLE- BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE OGLE – TRINIDAD BW 442 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS PAXS RE-ACCOMMODATED BW 406 DEP TIME – 7:30 AM – June 30 BW 200 BARBADOS – ST VINCENT PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE BW 201 ST VINCENT – BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE BW 232 BARBADOS – GRENADA PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE BW 233 GRENADA – BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE BW 212 TRINIDAD – TOBAGO PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE TRINIDAD – BARBADOS PAXS RE-ACCOMMODATED BW 406 DEP TIME – 7:30 AM – June 30 TOBAGO – BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE BW 213 BARBADOS – TOBAGO PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE BARBADOS – TRINIDAD TOBAGO – TRINIDAD BW 448 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS PAXS RE-ACCOMMODATED BW 406 DEP TIME – 7:30 AM – June 30

CANCELLED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR MONDAY, JULY 1

FLIGHT ROUTE STATUS RE-ACCOMMODATED FLIGHT BW 445 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE

The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Customers traveling between June 30 and July 1, whose plans are impacted by flight disruptions due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl, may rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.

Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty.

ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.

Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

Customers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications.

Flight status is also available via the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com