Caribbean Airlines Flight Disruptions: Impact of Hurricane Beryl

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines advises of the following changes to its flight schedule due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and the severe weather conditions expected.

RE-TIMED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 30

FLIGHT ROUTE NEW

DEP TIME

 NEW

ARR TIME
BW 217 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 12:10 PM 1:10 PM
BW 443 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 1:40 PM 2:40 PM
BW 438 TRINIDAD – GRENADA 4:45 PM 5:25 PM
BW 439 OF MONDAY

JUL 01

 GRENADA – TRINIDAD SUN, JUN 30

6:05 PM

 SUN, JUN 30

6:45 PM
BW 406 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS 7:30 AM 8:30 AM
BW 407 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 9:30 AM 10:30 AM
BW 558 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS 12:00 PM 1:00 PM
BARBADOS – NEW YORK 2:00 PM 6:50 PM

CANCELLED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 30

**Note the airline has already begun the re-accommodation of affected passengers on consolidated services**

FLIGHT ROUTE STATUS RE-ACCOMMODATED FLIGHT
BW 216  

RE-ROUTED TO OPERATE TRINIDAD-BARBADOS

 
TRINIDAD – OGLE  

PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE

 
BARBADOS – OGLE
BW 217 OGLE- BARBADOS  

PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE

 
OGLE – TRINIDAD
BW 442 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS PAXS RE-ACCOMMODATED  

 

 

BW 406

DEP TIME –

7:30 AM – June 30

 

 

 

 
BW 200 BARBADOS – ST VINCENT  

PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE

 
BW 201 ST VINCENT – BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 232 BARBADOS – GRENADA PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 233 GRENADA – BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 212 TRINIDAD – TOBAGO PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
TRINIDAD – BARBADOS PAXS RE-ACCOMMODATED BW 406

DEP TIME –

7:30 AM – June 30

 
TOBAGO – BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 213 BARBADOS – TOBAGO  

PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BARBADOS – TRINIDAD
TOBAGO – TRINIDAD
BW 448 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS PAXS RE-ACCOMMODATED BW 406

DEP TIME –

7:30 AM – June 30

 

CANCELLED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR MONDAY, JULY 1

 

FLIGHT ROUTE STATUS RE-ACCOMMODATED FLIGHT
BW 445 BARBADOS – TRINIDAD PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE

The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Customers traveling between June 30 and July 1, whose plans are impacted by flight disruptions due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl, may rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.

Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty.

ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.

Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

Customers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications.

Flight status is also available via the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com

Customers may also visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, and check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for the latest updates.

