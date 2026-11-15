Caribbean Airlines Hit by Amadeus Data Breach

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (SFLCN) — Caribbean Airlines said Sunday that passenger booking and travel data was exposed in a cybersecurity breach at Amadeus IT Group, the Spain-based company that runs its reservations system. This makes it one of the first Caribbean carriers linked to a breach. That breach has also hit major airlines around the world.

The Port of Spain-based carrier said Nov. 15 that Amadeus told it an unauthorized party had used a vulnerability to get into booking and reservation information. Early findings from Amadeus suggest no payment card data was accessed, the airline said.

What Data Was Exposed?

Caribbean Airlines said the breach was limited to passengers’ booking or travel details. It did not say how many customers were affected or which travel dates were involved.

Other airlines have given more detail. Across affected carriers, the access occurred between August 2023 and September 2026, according to disclosures from Japan Airlines and Cathay Pacific. Qantas said that “in the majority of cases, the information accessed included booking reference, passenger name and flight details.” However, in a smaller number of cases, passenger email addresses, phone numbers, travel documents, and frequent flyer numbers were also exposed.

Major Global Airlines Also Affected

Caribbean Airlines said other airlines served by Amadeus were affected too, including Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Thai Airways, Korean Air and Qantas.

The scale varies by carrier. Amadeus told Finnair that about 116,000 bookings were involved in the breach. Also, Cathay Pacific said around 53,000 bookings were affected. Cathay Pacific said the unauthorized party used login credentials assigned to an Amadeus system account.

Amadeus notified carriers of the breach between October 20 and October 28, based on dates provided by multiple airlines.

Amadeus Says Vulnerability Fixed

Caribbean Airlines said Amadeus has fixed the vulnerability and improved its monitoring and detection. Amadeus has publicly acknowledged a vulnerability in its travel booking display environment that exposed certain booking data, and said it had found no evidence that anyone accessed payment or financial information.

Customer Notifications Under Way

The airline said its main priority is telling affected customers, and that process is still going on. Caribbean Airlines said it takes the protection of personal information seriously and apologized to customers for the concern and inconvenience.

Travelers Urged to Watch for Phishing Scams

Even without payment data, security experts warn that criminals could use compromised booking references, travel itineraries and personal identifiers in targeted phishing attempts or fraudulent communications that impersonate airlines.

Travelers who booked with Caribbean Airlines should be careful with unexpected emails, texts or calls about their bookings. They should not click links or share personal details, and should contact the airline directly through its official website or app to confirm any message.