Jamaica Reopens For Business After Hurricane Beryl

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s reputation for resilience continues as Hurricane Beryl moved past on July 3. Jamaica‘s hotels and resorts were well-prepared as staff and guests remained safe during the storm.

Jamaica’s airports and cruise ports have announced plans for re-opening:

Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay is currently scheduled to re-open at 6:00 p.m. today, July 4.

Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston is currently scheduled to re-open at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5.

The Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Ocho Rios is currently open.

Jamaica’s Cruise Ports (Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Falmouth) are currently open.

Visitors are advised to contact their travel advisor and airline provider for updates before arriving at the airports.

Resilience of Jamaicans

“Jamaica is open for business and, once again, the resilience of the Jamaican people is on full display,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “We are grateful that there has been no wide-scale impact to our general tourism infrastructure and our tourism industry is fully operational. Our message to our partners and visitors is Jamaica is ready for you, so come back to the destination you love.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board, encouraged tourism industry partners across the world to spread the word that Jamaica is open. “We are ready, willing, and more than able to welcome our guests back to our beautiful island,” said Director White.

Jamaica has welcomed more than two million visitors thus far in 2024, more than ever reported during the period of January to May, further solidifying its position as one of the world’s leading island travel destinations.