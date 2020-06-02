Good Clean Fun: Couples Resorts – Jamaica Announces Enhanced Health & Safety Protocols

JAMAICA – In compliance with the Government of Jamaica’s announcement to reopen borders for international travelers June 15th, Couples Resorts has implemented its “Good Clean Fun” program focused on enhanced health & safety protocols and will reopen all four of their resorts July 1st.

Couples Resorts’ “Good Clean Fun” program will ensure safe and clean environments from the moment guests arrive until they depart. Couples Negril, Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci and Couples Swept Away have implemented social distancing policies, increased cleaning initiatives, and food hygiene protocols for all food & beverage outlets.

More specifically, Couples Resorts’ “Good Clean Fun” program includes:

Airport Transfers – Airport shuttles will be cleaned prior to and following each transfer; social distancing will be implemented with reduced passengers on each bus at a maximum of 50% capacity.

– Airport shuttles will be cleaned prior to and following each transfer; social distancing will be implemented with reduced passengers on each bus at a maximum of 50% capacity. Guest & Employee Temperature Screenings – Before entering Couples’ airport shuttles, guests’ temperatures will be taken. Employees’ temperatures will also be taken prior to the start of their shifts.

– Before entering Couples’ airport shuttles, guests’ temperatures will be taken. Employees’ temperatures will also be taken prior to the start of their shifts. Contactless Check In – Guests will be asked to pre-register online before arrival and self-check in at the resort via tablet stand or their mobile device. Welcome packets will be ready in advance for self pick up.

– Guests will be asked to pre-register online before arrival and self-check in at the resort via tablet stand or their mobile device. Welcome packets will be ready in advance for self pick up. Hand Sanitizer Stations & High Traffic Areas – Hand sanitizer stations have been added to high-traffic areas and Couples has increased the cleaning frequency of public areas.

– Hand sanitizer stations have been added to high-traffic areas and Couples has increased the cleaning frequency of public areas. Beach & Pool Areas – Lounge chairs will be spread out in pairs on the resorts’ beach and pool decks to meet social distancing guidelines. Water Sports will wipe down after each use.

– Lounge chairs will be spread out in pairs on the resorts’ beach and pool decks to meet social distancing guidelines. Water Sports will wipe down after each use. Staff – Couples Resorts staff have been trained with frequent hand washing, as well as wearing gloves and masks. Back of house areas such as offices, laundry rooms and staff entrances will be deep cleaned daily.

– Couples Resorts staff have been trained with frequent hand washing, as well as wearing gloves and masks. Back of house areas such as offices, laundry rooms and staff entrances will be deep cleaned daily. Dining – Restaurants will be seated at a lower capacities with 6-feet between tables. All tabletops will be sanitized prior to each use and Couples’ restaurant kitchens will be deep cleaned daily. All buffets and self-serve stations will be replaced with a la carte dining or staff-managed service.

In-room Cleaning – Guest rooms will be deep cleaned with CDC approved cleaning agents and two masks will be made available in every room. Masks will also be available upon request. Masks will only be necessary in areas where social distancing is not possible.



Excursions – Couples Resorts will only work with excursion partners that are able to comply with CDC guidelines.

– Couples Resorts will only work with excursion partners that are able to comply with CDC guidelines. Onsite Detection Team – There will be an Onsite Detection Team at each property consisting of a physician, the resort general manager, operations manager and director of security, responsible for establishing a procedure to handle any detection of a potential case.

“Couples Resorts will continue to provide excellent customer service and now the reassurance of a healthy safe vacations,” said Abraham Issa, Chief Operating Officer of Couples Resorts. “We’re carefully following guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism to ensure the wellbeing of our guests and staff members.”

Consumers can find details of the “Good Clean Fun” protocol on the company website.

Couples Resorts is currently offering an airfare credit of up to $500 with their “Love Always Wins” promotional offer..

Couples Resorts Jamaica, a Jamaican family-owned luxury all-inclusive hospitality company, operates four unique couples-only resorts: Couples Tower Isle (Ocho Rios), Couples Sans Souci (Ocho Rios), Couples Negril (Negril) and Couples Swept Away (Negril). Embracing casual chic Jamaican style, each property offers an intimate and unmatched experience for couples seeking a romantic getaway.

All four Couples Resorts provide guests with pristine beaches, lush grounds, comfortable accommodations, farm-to-table dining, premium bar selections, and an array of onsite inclusions.