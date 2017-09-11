Flights resume at Providenciales airport in TCI

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos Islands – The Turks and Caicos Islands Airports Authority (TCIAA) announces the resumption of flight operations at Providenciales as at 11am today (Sept. 11th), local time, following the passage of Hurricane Irma.

The Airports Authority remains committed to the safety of aircraft, passengers, staff and other users of the airport.

We regret any inconvenience caused due to the closure and passengers are asked to contact their respective airline for flight rescheduling.