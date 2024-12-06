Discover the Hidden Gems of Nassau and Paradise Island

Nassau, Bahamas – The main airport in Nassau and Paradise Island is starting a new weekly direct flight from Detroit, MI. This flight is operated by Delta Air Lines. It will begin on December 21 and continue until April 12, 2025. This seasonal service is starting again after a four-year break because of the pandemic. It is the only route between Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS). This service, in addition to recent airlift announcements in recent months, supports the historic visitor growth The Bahamas has seen over the last year.

Tremendous Growth

2024 has proven to be a big year for visitors to The Bahamas with an increased airlift across the destination with a particular area of growth from foreign arrivals. From January to September 2024, The Bahamas saw a 16.3 percent rise in foreign air and sea arrivals compared with the same period last year. A record 8.38 million visitors were welcomed to The Bahamas in 2024 with an expectation for continued increased growth in 2025. The most popular destinations – Nassau and Paradise Island – welcomed 2,732,344 visitors from January to June of this year alone, a 17% increase from the same period in 2023.

“We have seen tremendous growth in visitors since the start of 2024 and the destination is committed to welcoming tourists to immerse and stay in paradise, to take in all that our culture has to offer,” said Latia Duncombe, the Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investment & Aviation.“

Culinary Offerings

We invite visitors to enjoy the many things The Bahamas has to offer. From food across our 16 islands to year-round festivals, there is much to celebrate. Our sustainable tourism efforts aim to improve the lives of our people and protect the environment.

Additional airlifts and developments have increased in the last year and projections of new properties and resorts and offerings for visitors have been announced through 2029. Recent new flights from New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale are some of the destinations increasing airlift to The Bahamas.

American Airlines recently announced that it will return to Freeport with daily service. This will increase to twice daily from Miami starting this month. A Saturday service will start this month. It will run between Charlotte and Freeport, Orlando and Dallas Fort Worth to Nassau.

“As foreign airlift arrivals increase, we will remain steadfast in our effort to bring more visitors and investment to The Bahamas and expand flight and on-the-ground development offerings to satisfy the growing demand in the destination,” said Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

Increase in Developments

In Nassau, The Bahamas has seen a significant increase in developments and offerings for visitors from our largest and most populated island.

Baha Mar plans to add a 4th luxury resort as the next phase of its continued development. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place in 2026 and a projected opening in 2029.

The resort will be located on 12 acres by the beach. It will have about 350 rooms and 50 luxury homes. These will overlook the beautiful turquoise waters of Cable Beach. It will engage a workforce of about 400 at construction site, and 500 employed upon completion.

Tennis legend John McEnroe is set to open his first tennis center at Baha Mar in December 2024. The center will feature eight tennis courts and six pickleball courts. In addition, they will host training clinics and private lessons suitable to pros and beginners alike.