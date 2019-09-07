Comfort Suites Paradise Island Open for Business in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Comfort Suites Paradise Island sustained no damages from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian and is open for business.

While confirming that the popular hotel was entirely untouched, Director of Sales Yasmine Mills-Strachan called for regional and international assistance for the nearby storm-devastated Abacos and Grand Bahama islands.

“We must unite in our efforts to support our fellow Bahamians, and our team is working with both the government and private sector to deliver urgent assistance to the affected communities,” she said.

Mills-Strachan thanked the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association and Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association for their efforts in securing support over the short- and long-term. “We’re in this together and we have to work hard collectively to restore our island nation,” she implored.

Grateful to Comfort Suites’ visitors for their phenomenal support of the destination, Mills-Strachan affirmed that continued patronage of hotels in Nassau, Paradise Island and the other family islands unaffected by the hurricane will help sustain the Bahamian economy.