Puerto Rico Declares it’s Officially Open for Tourism

Just in time for the holidays, December 20 marks three months post-Hurricane Maria and a major moment in Puerto Rico’s comeback

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Puerto Rico is open for tourism as it kicks off its winter season on December 20th and just in time for the holidays. More than 100 hotels are open and operating. More than four thousand restaurants are taking orders and serving up delicious cuisine. Major tourism attractions Island-wide have been cleaned up and restored.

All this just in time for travelers to experience the longest holiday season in the world, one which will be celebrated stronger than ever this year.

This announcement was made today (Dec. 12th) by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), the official governing body of the tourism industry.

“It’s been the continued collaboration with Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s team and tourism industry partners that has resulted in tremendous progress and we’re thrilled to be officially open for tourism,” said José Izquierdo, Executive Director of the PRTC. “Tourism is a vital contributor to the Island’s economy, so reaching these milestones not only will help build a stronger, better Puerto Rico, but showcases the resiliency in our people and destination.”

Major milestones important for leisure and business travelers:

Airports : All airports are fully operational. There are approximately 70 flights per day across 27 different major commercial airlines. San Juan International airport (SJU) continues to have daily nonstop service from 17 major airports in mainland U.S. Additional nonstop flights are operating from Canada, Germany, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic and other islands from the Caribbean.

Over 75 percent of hotels are operational and taking reservations. As first-responders staying at hotels in San Juan prepare to depart, this frees up rooms for travelers. Not only are iconic hotels like El San Juan Hotel re-opening, but new hotels are also opening, like Solace by the Sea in Ponce.

Close to 60 cruise shore excursions are available for enjoyment. These excursions have helped San Juan secure over 70 transit calls from cruise lines through the end of January 2018. Furthermore, 80,000 homeport passengers have embarked from San Juan over the last two months, and 85,000 more are expected to do so through January 31, 2018, proving once again the importance of Puerto Rico as a major Caribbean hub and sightseeing destination.

There are 107 operating tourist attractions across the Island, including major sites like Old San Juan, the Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Cueva Ventana, among others.

The restaurant industry leads with a total of 1,673 open restaurants in the San Juan area and thousands more across the Island. So whether you're looking for a bar, lounge or restaurant, there's plenty to choose from.

Ground transportation is operating as usual. If arriving by air or sea, taxis and public transportation are at your fingertips. And, 24 major car rental companies are open, with dealers across the Island should travelers want to venture off and explore.

The PRTC is inviting travelers to let Puerto Rico re-enchant them this holiday as the Island prepares for a very special season and festivities ahead.

Beyond Christmas, the holidays are extended through January 6, with Three Kings Day as the Three Wise Men travel throughout the Island visiting families.

Old San Juan, meanwhile, holds its biggest holiday celebration, and continues through the end of January for the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián, a culmination of the holiday season full of music, food, and drinks.

To get a glimpse of what the holidays in Puerto Rico are like, the PRTC is launching a holiday-edition video series across its See Puerto Rico social channels that spotlights what makes the longest holiday season in the world also the most special.

To take a peek, search #PuertoRicoAtoZ on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

For more information, including details on open attractions, hotels, Puerto Rico’s most popular restaurants and more, click here.

And, for information on other Island updates (related to hospitals, ATMs, supermarkets, etc.), click here.

Visitors with questions can call the PRTC hotline at 787-522-5960, or talk to us via Live Chat online.