Visiting South Florida from the UK? Here’s Your Ultimate Arrival Guide

South Florida’s sun-soaked beaches, lively cities, and lush Everglades draw UK travelers in with the promise of both adventure and relaxation. But making the trip across the Atlantic comes with a few challenges—customs paperwork, jet lag, and getting your bearings in a new place.

This easy-to-follow guide gives you all the basics to get settled quickly in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or anywhere nearby. From getting through U.S. immigration to adjusting to the tropical atmosphere, here’s how to make your arrival as smooth as possible.

Step 1: Preparing for U.S. Customs and Immigration

Your South Florida adventure starts before landing at Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL). UK citizens need a passport valid for six months beyond their stay and an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Apply online for the ESTA at least 72 hours before departure—it costs ~£12, lasts two years, and permits visa-free entry for 90 days.

On your flight, complete a digital Customs Declaration form (via the airline app or U.S. Customs website). Declare food, alcohol, or gifts over $800 to avoid penalties. Fresh produce and meat, like Cornish pasties, are banned. At Immigration, expect queues, especially at busy MIA. Officers will ask about your trip’s purpose—have accommodation details ready and answer briefly. After fingerprints and a photo, collect your luggage and head to Customs. With nothing to declare, you’ll zip through the “Green Lane.”

Keep your phone working smoothly by setting up an eSIM for the US before you fly. It kicks in as soon as you land, helping you dodge UK roaming fees. Most providers offer plans starting at around £5 per week, keeping Google Maps and WhatsApp at your fingertips.

Step 2: Navigating South Florida’s Airports and Transport

South Florida’s airports—MIA and FLL—are busy but navigable. MIA handles most transatlantic flights from London; FLL, 30 miles north, suits budget carriers. Both offer clear English signage and helpful staff.

After Customs, choose your transport. Taxis or Uber/Lyft cost £20–£30 from MIA to downtown Miami, £15–£25 from FLL to Fort Lauderdale’s beach. Group shuttles like SuperShuttle save money. Tri-Rail (£2–£5) connects airports to suburbs but isn’t great with luggage. For flexibility, rent a car from Hertz or Enterprise—UK licenses work, but familiarize yourself with U.S. road rules, like right turns on red after stopping.

Step 3: Adjusting to Time Zones and Jet Lag

The UK is five hours ahead of South Florida’s Eastern Standard Time (EST), or four during Daylight Saving Time shifts. After a 9-hour flight, you’ll land around early afternoon, feeling like it’s evening. Jet lag can hit, so keep day one light—no big tours.

Reset your body clock with natural light—South Florida’s sunshine helps. Stay hydrated; flights and humidity dehydrate fast. Skip heavy meals or alcohol—try a light salad at MIA’s La Carreta. If tired by 8 p.m., stay up until 10 p.m. local time. A morning stroll on South Beach or Las Olas Boulevard will solidify your adjustment.

Step 4: Understanding South Florida’s Climate and Packing Smart

South Florida’s subtropical climate contrasts sharply with the UK’s. Expect 20°C–32°C year-round, with high humidity. Summer (June–September) brings rain and hurricane risks; winter (December–March) is drier and milder—ideal for UK visitors. Check AccuWeather before packing.

Pack lightweight clothes: shorts, T-shirts, and sandals for day; a light jacket for air-conditioned spots. A small umbrella or poncho is essential for sudden storms. Sunscreen (SPF 30+), sunglasses, swimwear, and a hat are beach musts—Florida’s sun burns fast. For Miami nightlife, men need a smart shirt, women a dress or jumpsuit—clubs like LIV have dress codes.

For more ideas on what to see and do once you’re settled, check out this guide to top touristy things to do in Florida from South Florida Caribbean News—it’s packed with helpful suggestions for first-timers and returning visitors alike.

Step 5: Mastering Local Etiquette and Culture

South Floridians are relaxed but value politeness. A smile and “please” work wonders, especially in Miami Beach’s service hubs. Tipping is a must—15–20% at restaurants, £1–£2 per drink at bars, and £2 per bag for porters. Unlike the UK, tips are crucial to service workers’ income. Cash helps for small tips, but cards are widely accepted.

English dominates, but Spanish is common due to Miami’s Cuban and Latin American influence. Simple phrases like “gracias” or “por favor” earn goodwill. You’ll hear accents from Haiti to Argentina—embrace the diversity.

Public transport mirrors UK norms: keep chatter low and give seats to elderly passengers. At the beach, respect turtle nesting zones from March to October.

Americans are talkative—locals may chat in cafés or queues. A nod and brief reply are enough. If driving, Floridians can be bold—stay cool and signal clearly.

Final Thoughts

Arriving in South Florida from the UK is an adventure that pays off with a bit of planning. Get your ESTA and Customs forms sorted, pick the right transport, and ease into the time zone change with some sunlight and a little patience. Pack for both heat and sudden rain showers, and go with the flow of the region’s friendly, multicultural atmosphere—just add a tip and a smile.

And once you've had your fill of South Florida, you might be tempted to explore the nearby Caribbean islands.

Welcome to the Sunshine State—and maybe even more. Your holiday starts now.