Top Touristy Things to do in Florida

Florida, famously known as The Sunshine State is highly focused on the tourist trade. Its beaches are some of the most spectacular in the world, along with some of the best known theme parks globally. These include SeaWorld, Disney World and Universal Studios. But other than the amusement parks, orange crops, Kennedy Space Center and enjoying winter vegetables, Florida is well-known for many other things. If you are planning to take a holiday here, don’t miss these tourist attractions or touristy things to do.

Visit Castillo de San Marcos

You may have heard of Castillo de San Marcos site. It is the oldest masonry fort in the US and is located in St. Augustine. However, the pristine condition of the fortress defies its age. It was built in the 1600s and its longevity is thanks to its design. It is a diamond-shaped rampart at each corner and 14-feet thick walls increased its defense against attacks. St. Augustine is a quaint little city with the oldest European settlement in the United States.

Kennedy Space Center

The Kennedy Space Center is one of the most popular, exciting and educational tourist attractions of Florida. It is located on the Space Coast and has a sprawling complex where space explorations have made history.

The complex itself is segregated into mission zones. Each zone features displays and exhibits on specific themes. The displays are designed for all ages so it makes an engaging experience for all age-groups. Don’t miss the Behind the Gates Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour as it takes you to restricted regions to look at historic launch sites and various areas with restricted access.

Key West

The southernmost city in continental United States, Key West once the largest town in Florida. It boasts of old money from the valuables found in shipwrecks. However, Key West went into a decline in the late 19th century as navigation improved. Today, Key West is heavily restored and attracts millions of tourists each year. The main attractions here are Ernest Hemingway’s residence, the Southernmost tip, drinking houses and the lighthouse.

Golf resorts and golf courses

Florida is famous for having more golf courses per capita than any other place in the United States. It boasts of some of the most beautiful golf courses and golf resorts.

There are more than 1250 golf courses in Florida, open to the green fee paying public.

A top hot spot for golfers, Florida is also home to the best golf resorts in the country. It has a mind-boggling range of four and five star golf resorts across Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville. Even if you are in Florida for a kid-friendly Disney tour or enjoying the beaches at Miami, you can indulge in some golfing fun with these resorts.

If golf betting is your thing, then you must get a comprehensive idea on golf betting odds before you place your bets.

Everglades National Park

The Everglades National Park is the third-largest in the US. Everlands is the sprawling wetlands located between Lake Okeechobee and the Gulf of Mexico and it is one of the largest tropical wetlands in the US. About 20 percent of this wetlands is protected within the National Park. Its main purpose is to preserve and protect the wilderness but it also provides plenty of adventure opportunities.

A trip to Florida is seldom considered complete without visiting the beauty that Everglades is and trying to spot some alligators. Fortunately, the National Park is only an hour long drive from Miami. Visit Everglades to experience one of the most diverse ecosystems in tropical and subtropical habitat. If you are a wildlife enthusiast then you will spot the American crocodile, the Florida panther, different types of turtles, the Cape Sable sparrow etc.

Universal Studios

No list detailing tourist locations of Florida is complete without a mention of Universal Studios. One of the top-rated amusement parks, it offers all sorts of fantastic rides and recreated sets inspired from popular movies and shows. Their newest theme park also offers some incredible 3D and 4D simulator rides, thrill rides, wet and wild rides.

If you are a Potterhead, then do visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you can board the Hogwarts Express and tour through the Hogsmeade Village.

Conclusion

Florida is a vacationer’s dream come true with its pristine beaches, a host of amusement parks, national parks and an array of other tourist attractions. Not surprisingly, it is one of the top-rated holiday destinations in the US. A couple of days are not enough to do justice to all that Florida offers, it surely needs a few return trips.