Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica Implements New Operating Protocols

MBJ Welcomes First International Arriving Flight Since Opening of Borders

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – With over two months of border closure to incoming passengers, Sangster International Airport is teeming with energy and anticipation of a spirited recovery as it welcomes arriving passengers on Friday, June 5.

Jamaica’s borders have been opened for the repatriation of nationals as of 1 June, 2020 while international travellers will be welcomed on 15 June 2020.

As the airport plans for re-opening, our core operational objective will be the health and safety of our passengers, staff and wider community. MBJ Airports Limited (“MBJ”), the operator of the Sangster International Airport (“the Airport) has implemented elevated safety protocols covering communication, screening and sanitization at the Airport.

The following protocols will guide the operation and use of the airport:

Capacity Control:

Temporarily limiting access to the Departure Terminal to Ticketed Passengers, Airport Employees, and individuals conducting authorized business at the airport. Passengers requiring special assistance are permitted no more than two persons (not travelling) to assist with access. This initiative seeks to ensure physical distancing and queue management in the terminal.

Cleaning and Sanitation:

Installation of hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminal for passengers and staff.

Frequent sanitation of touchpoints and after each use for some items.

Increased frequency of cleaning & maintenance of air-conditioning systems & terminal in keeping with MoHW recommendations.

Strict hygiene guidelines for staff enforced in keeping with the MoHW recommendations.

Stakeholders required to sanitize their areas regularly, using prescribed cleaning agents set by the MoHW.

Temperature Checks:

Thermal scanning and monitoring of all arriving passengers will be conducted by Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) personnel.

Airport staff will be screened by way of temperature checks to gain terminal access.

Passenger Processing:

All passengers are required to wear a mask during the departures and arrivals process.

All airport staff interfacing with the travelling public must wear PPEs as per standard health protocols.

Plexiglass Protective Barriers are installed to minimize direct contact between passengers and staff at check-in, boarding and other processing counters throughout the terminal.

Touchless Technology:

To increase efficiency and reduce contact:

Passengers are encouraged to use their electronic devices to check-in online and use digital boarding passes at the airport.

Arriving passengers are encouraged to complete the Immigration & Customs form online at www.enterjamaica.com.

The use of contactless card readers will be encouraged among commercial operators in facilitating monetary transactions.

Signage and Announcements:

Signage, announcements, stanchions and floor markings displayed throughout the terminal indicating the required health and safety recommendations.

Terminal entry requirements communicated through signage on building entry doors and social media platforms.

Food Court, Duty Free and Lounge:

Updated food and beverage protocols with prioritization of single-use disposable products to minimize passenger touch points.

Reduction in available seats for dining to minimize crowding and encourage physical distancing.

MBJ continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) in monitoring and adjusting, when necessary, all protocols. As we gradually embrace the return of our Team Sangster employees we ask that the mission of providing a “Safety-Assured” environment be embraced and practiced.

“We have been in preparation mode to ensure the health and safety of all airport users as we plan for the re-opening of borders” stated Shane Munroe, Chief Executive Officer, MBJ Airports Limited.