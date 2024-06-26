London, United Kingdom – Caribbean Airlines, the leading airline in the Caribbean, has scooped a top award as the Best Airline Staff Service in Central America & Caribbean at the prestigious 2024 World Airline Awards, held on the 24th June 2024 at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park.

The awards event is hosted by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his gratitude and pride in the team’s achievement, stating: “This award is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire staff. At Caribbean Airlines, we focus on creating memorable travel experiences by delivering exceptional service with the genuine warmth and friendliness that is synonymous with the Caribbean spirit. Being recognized by our passengers and industry peers as the best in staff service is a significant honour, and it fuels our commitment to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Caribbean Airlines on this fabulous achievement of being named as the Best Airline Staff Service in Central America & Caribbean at the 2024 World Airline Awards. This service and hospitality accolade should be a source of pride for the Management and Staff of Caribbean Airlines.”

THE 2024 WORLD AIRLINE AWARDS

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial. It was introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.

All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax. Airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

The online customer survey operated from September 2023 to May 2024. In addition, invitations are sent to previous year respondents in the survey database. The customer survey was provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2023/2024 survey with 21.42 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 350 airlines are featured in the final Award results.