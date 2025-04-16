Delta Air Lines’ Promise for Your Island Travels From South Florida

by Alyssa Spence

SOUTH FLORIDA – Delta Air Lines is stepping into the future by committing to blending technology and people here in South Florida and the Caribbean. Delta promises exemplary service as it connects the world through its flights. The airline offers free WiFi on the majority of its domestic flights and is working to expand this service for flights to the Caribbean.

A conversation with Luciano Macagno, Delta’s Managing Director for the Caribbean, South Florida, and Latin America, highlighted the strategic partnerships Delta is developing to improve the customer experience and strengthen its ties to the communities it serves.

Many flights to the Caribbean are for tourism or family visits. This makes good community relations important for keeping these key routes.

Surge in Tourism

The post-pandemic surge in tourism required Delta to meet heightened customer expectations. Rather than simply responding to the increased demand, the company challenged itself to reimagine the entire flight experience for travelers.

Macagno explained that Delta is using technology to enhance every aspect of a customer’s journey, from in-flight entertainment to ground transportation. The airline’s partnerships with YouTube and Uber mark the beginning of its innovative approach.

Concierge Service

The latest project set to roll out is a concierge service within the Delta app, using artificial intelligence to create personalized travel plans that are safe, reliable, and efficient.

Delta’s new Sync Seatback feature turns seat screens into smart devices. These screens show flight details and let passengers continue their last movie.

Community Engagement

Delta’s operations span the South Florida region, with flights from MIA, PBI, and FLL airports. But their presence goes beyond airports, as the airline is committed to community engagement in the region.

Ignacio Borbolla is the Regional Manager for the Caribbean, South Florida, and Latin America. He shared the four main areas of Delta’s community engagement. These areas are environment, wellness, equity, and education.

The company partners with organizations such as Junior Achievement, Greater Miami and South Florida, and the MANG Foundation.

Delta also maintains close relationships with Caribbean tourism boards to promote travel to these destinations. Delta takes part in events like eMerge Americas. It is involved in a DE&I group. Delta also celebrates Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year, Delta will celebrate 80 years of serving the South Florida community, taking pride in the strong connections it has built both locally and internationally, both on the ground and in the air.

Delta Air Lines is committed to providing the best possible experience for passengers flying from South Florida to their next island destination.