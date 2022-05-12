Travel

Jamaica Tourist Board Executives Meet with Delta About More Flights

Jamaica Seeking More Airlift as Part of Recovery Efforts

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Jamaica Tourist Board Executives Meet with Delta
L-R: Donald Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism for The Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board; Ashley Parden, Partnership Marketing Manager for the Caribbean, Delta Vacations; Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board; Eric Fandek, Director Product Development and Partnership Marketing, Delta; and Tamara Christie-Johnson, Business Development Officer, Jamaica Tourist Board.
Jamaica Tourist Board Executives Meet with Delta
L-R: Donald Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism for The Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board; Ashley Parden, Partnership Marketing Manager for the Caribbean, Delta Vacations; Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board; Eric Fandek, Director Product Development and Partnership Marketing, Delta; and Tamara Christie-Johnson, Business Development Officer, Jamaica Tourist Board.

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] As part of Jamaica’s worldwide initiative to secure strong airlift to Jamaica, members of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s leadership team held strategic meetings with key players and decision makers from Delta Airlines and Delta Vacations at their headquarters in Atlanta last week.

Delta confirmed to the Jamaican team that their seat capacity to Jamaica for 2022/23 is up 1% over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019/20. The airline also confirmed the return of service from Detroit and Minneapolis for Winter 2022/2023 to daily service for the first time since the pandemic started.

“This resumption of daily non-stop service from two of Delta’s key Midwest gateways for Winter 2022/2023 combined with a capacity increase over pre-pandemic levels is a distinct vote of confidence in the ongoing recovery of tourism to Jamaica,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “This is a clear indication from one of our top airline partners that we are well on our way toward returning our stopover arrivals to growth over 2019, the year when we received our highest number of stopover visitors to date.”

Delta is one of the top air passenger carriers serving Jamaica from the U.S. During peak winter seasons, it flies non-stop to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) from Boston, Minneapolis, New York, and Atlanta. In addition, to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) from Atlanta multiple times each week.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Jamaica’s Tourist Capital Welcomes Its One Millionth Visitor

August 30, 2010

Saint Lucia Welcomes Caribbean Airlines’ New Flight Plans

February 17, 2011

Director of Tourism highlights importance of Air Jamaica

February 28, 2007
Major Airlines Updated on COVID-19 Travel Protocols for Jamaica

Major Airlines Updated on COVID-19 Travel Protocols for Jamaica

March 17, 2020
Back to top button