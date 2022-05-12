Jamaica Tourist Board Executives Meet with Delta About More Flights

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – As part of Jamaica’s worldwide initiative to secure strong airlift to Jamaica, members of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s leadership team held strategic meetings with key players and decision makers from Delta Airlines and Delta Vacations at their headquarters in Atlanta last week.

Delta confirmed to the Jamaican team that their seat capacity to Jamaica for 2022/23 is up 1% over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019/20. The airline also confirmed the return of service from Detroit and Minneapolis for Winter 2022/2023 to daily service for the first time since the pandemic started.

“This resumption of daily non-stop service from two of Delta’s key Midwest gateways for Winter 2022/2023 combined with a capacity increase over pre-pandemic levels is a distinct vote of confidence in the ongoing recovery of tourism to Jamaica,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “This is a clear indication from one of our top airline partners that we are well on our way toward returning our stopover arrivals to growth over 2019, the year when we received our highest number of stopover visitors to date.”

Delta is one of the top air passenger carriers serving Jamaica from the U.S. During peak winter seasons, it flies non-stop to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) from Boston, Minneapolis, New York, and Atlanta. In addition, to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) from Atlanta multiple times each week.