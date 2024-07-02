Kingston, Jamaica – As Jamaica braces for the potential impact of Hurricane Beryl, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, convened an urgent meeting on Sunday (June 30) with the Policy and Planning Group of the Ministry’s Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC).

Jamaica’s Tourism Sector Prepares for Hurricane Beryl

The meeting, which included Ministry of Tourism officials, Chairmen, Executive Directors of public bodies of the Ministry, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), and other leading private sector tourism stakeholders, was aimed at ensuring the tourism sector is fully prepared to face the possible challenges posed by the hurricane.

Minister Bartlett emphasized the critical nature of the initiative. “The entire TEOC team and all of our tourism stakeholders remain committed to safeguarding our tourism sector and ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to mitigate the impact of Hurricane Beryl,” said Minister Bartlett. “This collaboration among key stakeholders is essential to our preparedness efforts.”

He outlined that the TEOC team is currently focusing on several preparedness activities, including:

Ensuring hotels, Airbnbs, and tourism attractions follow comprehensive hurricane preparedness plans.

Coordinating with local authorities to secure the safety and well-being of staff and tourists.

Establishing communication protocols to provide timely updates and guidance to all tourism sector entities.

Stocking emergency supplies and securing facilities to minimize potential damage.

Implementing evacuation plans where necessary and ensuring that emergency contact information is readily available.

As Jamaica’s tourism sector prepares for Hurricane Beryl, the TEOC team will continue to monitor the situation closely. TEOC will provide updates as needed, urging all tourism stakeholders to remain vigilant. In addition, to follow all safety guidelines to ensure the protection of life and property.