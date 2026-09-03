Entertainment

Capleton Ignites the UK with Heights of Fire Tour

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News21 minutes ago
0 10 1 minute read
Capleton Ignites the UK with Heights of Fire Album Tour

Capleton Ignites the UK with Heights of Fire Album Tour

UNITED KINGDOMReggae icon Capleton brings his chart-rising Heights of Fire album to the UK stage for a high-voltage O2 Academy run. He is backed by The Prophecy Band with special guest Luciano.

The Tour Dates and Venues are:

  • Thursday, September 17, 2026 – O2 Academy Bristol in Bristol
  • Saturday, September 19, 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham in Birmingham (with Luciano)
  • Sunday, September 20, 2026 – O2 Academy Brixton in London (with Luciano)

Heights of Fire Album

Capleton’s long-awaited Heights of Fire album was released 6/26/26 by Evidence Music and has 30+ million Spotify streams. It features 12 hot tracks and will be available on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital!!! These three singles — Red Again, Prayers Up, Jah Shine His Light — are available now on iTunes and all digital stores.

“Heights of Fire” is a powerful album that brings together an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Derrick Sound, Little Lion Sound, Eesah, Mista Savona, Mixing Finga, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and L’Entourloop. This diverse and international cast reflects the broad reach of the project. At the same time, the cast stays firmly rooted in reggae tradition.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News21 minutes ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

New Picture Book Celebrates Joy of Caribbean Carnival

November 16, 2012

How Much Does It Cost To Rent Tables For a Party?

March 17, 2022

Kalonji Music presents Rise To The Occasion IV celebrating Sizzla’s 32nd Birthday on April 19th

April 6, 2008
JRD876 & Caspa876’s Trilingual Galaxy Riddim Drops

JRD876 & Caspa876’s Trilingual Galaxy Riddim Drops

February 18, 2022
Back to top button