Capleton Ignites the UK with Heights of Fire Tour

UNITED KINGDOM – Reggae icon Capleton brings his chart-rising Heights of Fire album to the UK stage for a high-voltage O2 Academy run. He is backed by The Prophecy Band with special guest Luciano.

The Tour Dates and Venues are:

Thursday, September 17, 2026 – O2 Academy Bristol in Bristol

in Bristol Saturday, September 19, 2026 – O2 Academy Birmingham in Birmingham (with Luciano)

Sunday, September 20, 2026 – O2 Academy Brixton in London (with Luciano)

Heights of Fire Album

Capleton’s long-awaited Heights of Fire album was released 6/26/26 by Evidence Music and has 30+ million Spotify streams. It features 12 hot tracks and will be available on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital!!! These three singles — Red Again, Prayers Up, Jah Shine His Light — are available now on iTunes and all digital stores.

“Heights of Fire” is a powerful album that brings together an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Derrick Sound, Little Lion Sound, Eesah, Mista Savona, Mixing Finga, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and L’Entourloop. This diverse and international cast reflects the broad reach of the project. At the same time, the cast stays firmly rooted in reggae tradition.