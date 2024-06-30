Entertainment

Capleton Highlights Wickie Wackie’s Black Sand Beach in New Music Video

Capleton Highlights Wickie Wackie’s Black Sand Beach in New Music VideoKINGSTON, Jamaica – Capleton shot his new music video for his song, “Rich Summer” at the Wickie Wackie Black Sand Beach beach in Bull Bay. The music video also features Jah Thunda and BLtha Hook Slaya who are featured in the song.

The music video was directed by Courtney Panton and is being marketed by Contractor Music Marketing.

Wickie Wackie Black Sand Beach is located just outside of Kingston and is very popular with surfers. The beach is located in Bull Bay. Capleton was very happy with the location and said the theme of the song was to let people have a good time in the summer. He said a rich summer means to be healthy, happy, and dancing.

The song and video will lead up tothe return of his concert “St. Mary Mi Come From” on August 5th.

