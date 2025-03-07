Capleton: Celebrating His Birthday at FyahFest in New York

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Saturday, April 12th, Capleton will celebrate his birthday at the Amazura Night Club in Queens, New York. The event is called FyahFest and will feature Capleton, Anthony B, Michael Palmer, and Mikey Demus.

Capleton was born on April 13th, in St. Mary, Jamaica. He earned his stage name from friends who were so impressed with his sharp reasoning skills that they named him after the most famous lawyer in town.

Capleton first burst with a string of hit songs from “Bumbo Red” to “Number One on the Look Good Chart” and “Nuh Lotion Man”. When he dropped the tune “Alms House” in 1992, he established himself as more than an entertainer but as a guiding light through music.