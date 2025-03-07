Entertainment

Capleton: Celebrating His Birthday at FyahFest in New York

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 day ago
0 6 Less than a minute
Capleton: Celebrating His Birthday at FyahFest in New York

Capleton: Celebrating His Birthday at FyahFest in New York

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Saturday, April 12th, Capleton will celebrate his birthday at the Amazura Night Club in Queens, New York. The event is called FyahFest and will feature Capleton, Anthony B, Michael Palmer, and Mikey Demus.

Capleton was born on April 13th, in St. Mary, Jamaica. He earned his stage name from friends who were so impressed with his sharp reasoning skills that they named him after the most famous lawyer in town.

Capleton first burst with a string of hit songs from “Bumbo Red” to “Number One on the Look Good Chart” and “Nuh Lotion Man”. When he dropped the tune “Alms House” in 1992, he established himself as more than an entertainer but as a guiding light through music.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 day ago
0 6 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Michael Escoffery Art Graces The Walls of the Embassy of Jamaica

August 3, 2016

Caribbean music set to make splash on Broadway

February 16, 2008

The Rich Davis Music Countdown for July 3rd: South Florida’s Top Reggae Songs

July 3, 2009

The Soul of South Florida Book Expo to feature Cedella Marley, Lou Gossett Jr. and Isaiah Washington

September 23, 2011
Back to top button