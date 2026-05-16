Buju Banton Headlines Yard on the Lawn in Tamarac

TAMARAC – Now in its second year, the Yard on The Lawn Music Festival has quickly established itself as one of South Florida’s leading celebrations of Caribbean culture. Importantly, it was founded and curated by Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton. The festival was created to honor Caribbean-American Heritage Month. Additionally, it was made to bring people together through music, food, art, and community.

The inaugural event drew more than 8,000 attendees and featured internationally renowned reggae group Morgan Heritage as the headliner. Building on that success, the City of Tamarac has expanded the festival for 2026. Reggae legend Buju Banton is this year’s official headliner.

The 2026 festival will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Tamarac Sports Complex.

“Yard on The Lawn is more than entertainment—it is a celebration of Caribbean culture, identity, and excellence. Bringing Buju Banton to Tamarac reflects our commitment to creating world-class cultural experiences that unite people from all backgrounds while honoring the rich Caribbean influence that helps shape our city and South Florida,” says Vice Mayor Bolton.

Q&A With Vice Mayor Bolton

Why was Buju Banton chosen to headline this event?

A: Buju Banton was selected because he embodies cultural excellence, legacy, and global influence. Yard on The Lawn is more than a concert—it is a cultural celebration that honors Caribbean identity and brings generations together through authentic music and shared experiences.

His career spans decades, with music that reflects perseverance, empowerment, spirituality, resilience, and social awareness. His impact extends well beyond reggae and dancehall, making him one of the most influential Caribbean artists of all time.

As the festival enters its second year, the goal is to elevate the experience and create a landmark moment for Tamarac and the Caribbean diaspora across South Florida and the United States. Buju Banton’s broad appeal and ability to connect with diverse audiences made him a natural choice.

Buju Banton’s appearance is an opportunity to deliver a transformative cultural experience and to demonstrate Tamarac’s commitment to investing in world-class programming that celebrates Caribbean heritage.

Who are the other acts performing?

A: Alongside Buju Banton’s full concert performance, the festival will feature Jamaican reggae artist Orale Johnson and Haitian star Rutshelle Guillaume, who has more than 2 million Instagram followers and over 30 million global music streams.

Additional performers and special guests will be announced as the event approaches. Guests can also expect performances from DJs, Caribbean entertainers, cultural performers, and local talent that reflect the richness and diversity of the Caribbean community.

The lineup is designed to showcase both internationally recognized performers and rising Caribbean artists.

What can patrons expect at the event?

A: Attendees can look forward to an energetic, family-friendly celebration of Caribbean music, food, entertainment, and community.

Yard on the Lawn Festival highlights include:

A headline performance by Buju Banton

Live DJs and opening acts

Caribbean food vendors and authentic island cuisine

Cultural showcases and community engagement activities

Premium VIP experiences

Interactive sponsor activations

Merchandise vendors and artisan displays

A lively celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month

The event is designed to capture the spirit of a true Caribbean celebration while maintaining the safety, organization, and professionalism expected of a city-produced festival.

City planners also anticipate a strong tourism impact, with attendees expected from across Florida, New York, Georgia, and other regions with large Caribbean communities.

What’s the target demographic for the event?

A: The festival is primarily aimed at the Caribbean diaspora in South Florida and across the United States, especially Jamaican, Haitian, Trinidadian, Guyanese, and broader West Indian communities.

At the same time, it was intentionally designed to appeal to a multicultural, multigenerational audience. Last year’s event drew Caribbean families, young professionals, reggae and dancehall fans, community leaders, millennials, Gen X attendees, tourists, and music lovers from many backgrounds.

The festival reflects Tamarac’s own diversity as a city with a vibrant and growing Caribbean-American population.

When and where was last year’s event held, and who performed?

A: The first Yard on The Lawn Music Festival was held in 2025 at the Tamarac Sports Complex in Tamarac.

It attracted more than 8,000 attendees and was headlined by the internationally acclaimed reggae group Morgan Heritage. The event’s success helped establish Yard on The Lawn as one of South Florida’s rising Caribbean music festivals and set the stage for its growth in 2026.

Tamarac covers 12 square miles in western Broward County. It is home to nearly 72,000 residents and about 2,000 businesses. This is according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Conveniently located, the city offers access to major highways, railways, airports, and waterways, along with a wide range of cultural and sports activities.

Tamarac continues to attract a younger and more diverse population as more people choose the city as a place to live.

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