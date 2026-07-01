Reggae History, Live From Miami with Inner Circle’s Roger Lewis and Ian Lewis

MIAMI – DJ 745 sits down with Roger Lewis and Ian Lewis, founding brothers of the legendary Jamaican band Inner Circle, for an exclusive, media-ready interview filmed at Circle House Music Studio & Village in Miami.

More than five decades into one of reggae’s most enduring careers, the Lewis brothers open up about their Kingston roots, the birth of Inner Circle, life with the late Jacob Miller, and the music that turned them into global icons.

From untold studio stories behind reggae’s golden era to worldwide classics like Bad Boys, this conversation delivers rare firsthand insight from two pioneers still carrying the culture forward on the 2026 Stay Strong Jamrock World Tour.

Watch the exclusive interview on Reggae Interviews for a powerful look at legacy, longevity, and the unstoppable spirit of reggae.

With thanks to Roger Lewis, Ian Lewis, and Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding Group.