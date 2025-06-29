TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac hosted its first-ever Yard on the Lawn Music Festival, a vibrant celebration of Caribbean music and culture, drawing in thousands of attendees from across Florida. The event, championed by Commissioner Marlon Bolton, was a resounding success, featuring performances by renowned artists, including Morgan Heritage and Orale Johnson.

The highlight of the evening was when Commissioner Marlon Bolton presented the Key to the City of Tamarac. He gave it to Morgan Heritage and Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton. This is a special honor for people who have made significant contributions to the community.

Additionally, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus McCormick presented a Congressional Proclamation, recognizing their outstanding achievements and dedication to promoting Caribbean culture.

Preserving Caribbean Culture and Heritage

“We are proud to honor Morgan Heritage and Miss Kitty for their tireless efforts in promoting and preserving Caribbean culture and heritage,” said Commissioner Marlon Bolton. “Their contributions have not only enriched our community but have also inspired a new generation of artists and cultural enthusiasts. Today, we celebrate their achievements and acknowledge the impact they have had on our city.”

Ambassadors of Caribbean Culture

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus McCormick echoed Commissioner Bolton’s sentiments, stating, “Morgan Heritage and Miss Kitty are true ambassadors of Caribbean culture, and their work deserves recognition at the highest level. By presenting them with a Congressional Proclamation, we are inserting their names into the records of the United States Congress, and each is welcome to Washington anytime. We look forward to seeing their continued success and contributions to our community.”

Morgan Heritage

Morgan Heritage, a Grammy-award winning reggae group from Jamaica, has been a driving force in promoting Caribbean music and culture worldwide. With their unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and roots music, they have built a loyal following and inspired a new generation of artists.

Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton

Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton, a Jamaican media personality and Attorney, has been a trailblazer in the Caribbean entertainment industry. As a radio host, TV presenter, and Attorney at Law, she has used her platform to showcase Caribbean talent and culture, both locally and internationally.

Power of Music and Culture

The Yard on the Lawn Music Festival was a testament to the power of music and culture to bring people together. The event featured a diverse lineup of performers, including Orale Johnson, who paid tribute to the legendary Bob Marley and Freddie McGregor. Johnson’s energetic performance had the crowd on their feet, dancing to the rhythms of classic reggae hits.

Marlon Bolton’s Vision and Leadership

The festival’s success can be attributed to Commissioner Marlon Bolton’s vision and leadership. As the driving force behind the event, he emphasized the importance of celebrating people and culture, stating,

“We wanted to create an event that would showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean and bring our community together. We’re thrilled with the response and look forward to making this an annual event.”

The Key to the City and Congressional Proclamation ceremony was a surprise highlight of the evening. Morgan Heritage and Miss Kitty were clearly moved by the recognition. They accepted the honors. They thanked the City of Tamarac, Commissioner Bolton, and Congresswoman Cherfilus McCormick. Best of all, they appreciated their recognition of their contributions.

Tamarac’s Cultural Calendar

The Yard on the Lawn Music Festival was an important event in Tamarac’s cultural calendar. Its success has opened the door for more events that celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage. As the city plans for the future, one thing is clear: the sense of community and celebration from this event will keep growing.