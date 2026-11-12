Alzheimer’s Starts at Home: Why Brain Health Is Family Health

Miami-Dade leads the nation in Alzheimer’s rates. A South Florida nurse-educator urges Caribbean and Black families to talk about memory, caregiving and brain health this holiday season, and invites them to a free Overtown event Nov. 21.

By Dr. LaToya Lewis, EdD-CI, MSN, RN

MIAMI — The holiday table may be where South Florida families first notice the signs: a mother who repeats the same question, a once-independent grandfather struggling with a familiar task, or the relative who cares for everyone else looking worn out.

Nurse and educator Dr. LaToya Lewis says those moments should start a conversation, not be dismissed.

“Do we speak up, or do we tell ourselves it is simply part of getting older?” Lewis asks. “We need to make conversations about brain health part of everyday family life, not something we discuss only after a diagnosis.”

The call comes during November, which is both National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, and in a region where the stakes are high. A Rush University study published in 2023 found Miami-Dade County has the highest Alzheimer’s prevalence among U.S. counties, with an estimated 16.6% of residents 65 and older living with the disease.

Why Alzheimer’s Hits Black and Caribbean Families Harder

Older Black Americans are about twice as likely as older white Americans to have Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

High blood pressure, diabetes, limited access to health care and the conditions in which people live and work all contribute to that gap, Lewis said. Delays in getting a medical evaluation and finding support can make a hard situation worse.

“Families deserve information they can understand, health care professionals who listen to their concerns, and access to resources before they face a crisis,” she said.

‘That Is Just Old Age’ Is Not a Diagnosis

In many Caribbean households, forgetfulness in a parent or grandparent is brushed off as aging. Lewis said some memory change is normal, but persistent memory problems, confusion or changes that interfere with daily life should be checked by a health care professional.

Not every memory problem is Alzheimer’s. Medications, sleep problems, depression and other medical conditions can affect memory and thinking. Sudden confusion, however, needs urgent medical attention.

Brain health is broader than memory, Lewis added. It shapes how people think, make decisions, manage daily life, keep relationships and stay independent as they age.

“The goal is not to take away someone’s independence but to recognize when additional support may be needed,” she said.

Who Is Caring for the Caregiver?

In many families, one person quietly becomes the primary caregiver. Often it is a daughter balancing a job, children and a household while scheduling appointments, managing medications and fielding every emergency call.

“But who is checking on her?” Lewis asks.

Caregiving can be physically exhausting, emotionally draining and financially demanding, she said. Support can be as simple as driving a loved one to an appointment, cooking a meal or giving the caregiver a few hours to rest.

“We must learn to care for the caregiver with the same attention we give to the person receiving care,” Lewis said.

5 Brain Health Resolutions for 2027

Lewis encourages families to add brain health to their New Year’s goals:

Move more. Walking, swimming, dancing and gardening support heart and brain health. Protect your heart. Manage high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, keep medical appointments and take prescribed medications. Stay connected. Church, volunteering, visiting neighbors and time with grandchildren keep older adults engaged. Prioritize rest. Sleep, stress management and emotional well-being matter, especially for caregivers, who should rest without guilt. Make a family caregiving plan. Talk about loved ones’ health care wishes and decide who will help with appointments, medications and transportation.

These steps cannot guarantee someone will never develop Alzheimer’s, Lewis said, but they can promote healthier aging and help families prepare.

Free Overtown Event: ‘Love Your Brain, Let’s Talk Brain Health’

Lewis will bring the conversation to the community at Brain Health Is Wealth, Part 2: LOVE YOUR BRAIN, Let’s Talk Brain Health, presented with the Overtown Children & Youth Coalition.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Historic St. Agnes Episcopal Church, Historic Overtown, Miami

Historic St. Agnes Episcopal Church, Historic Overtown, Miami Cost: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public Who should attend: Families, caregivers and anyone interested in brain health

Families, caregivers and anyone interested in brain health Register: [Via Eventbrite]

The gathering will connect residents with health care professionals and community organizations for information, answers and resources. Its theme, “Remember Together,” reflects Lewis’ belief that no family should face brain health concerns or caregiving alone.

The Conversation Starts at the Table

Lewis urges families to use holiday gatherings to ask parents and grandparents how they are really doing, to take changes in memory seriously and to check on the person who is always checking on everyone else.

“We do not have to wait for a diagnosis or a family emergency to begin caring for one another differently,” she said. “Because brain health is family health, and the conversation starts with us.”

Dr. LaToya Lewis, EdD-CI, MSN, RN, is a nurse and educator in South Florida.