Godfrey Stewart High School Alumni Give Back

MIAMI – For many Jamaicans who live overseas, visiting their country the first since Hurricane Melissa struck there last October, has been eye-opening. That was the reaction from a South Florida team. They traveled to devastated areas in June.

Godfrey Stewart High School Alumni

A nine-member contingent from the Florida/Bahamas (FLOBAH) chapter of the Godfrey Stewart High School Past Students Association, and the Kiwanis Club of Kendall South Dade, visited Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth parishes.

They helped people still recovering from the Category 5 storm. It killed 45 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Devon Dobson, president of FLOBAH, was born and raised in Westmoreland. While sympathizing with those affected, he was encouraged by the progress made.

“Our interactions with family and friends revealed that, in spite of the devastation, things are slowly coming back. A bit slow but generally understood,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

FLOBAH’s primary objective is helping to revive Godfrey Stewart High School, which is located in Westmoreland. The campus suffered extensive damage from Melissa’s powerful gusts. In addition, it also stalled the school’s breakfast program.

Dobson and his colleagues presented Emily Ricketts, principal of Godfrey Stewart, with a check worth $4,000 to assist with the relaunch of the breakfast which has been in existence since 2015.

There are also plans to develop a literacy center at the school. This center will help accommodate new students.

FLOBAH and the Kiwanians visited Savanna La Mar and Whitehouse in Westmoreland. They also visited Black River in nearby St. Elizabeth. All these towns were battered by Melissa.

They also assisted the Jamaica Nurses of Florida. This group provided breakfast and lunch to volunteers.

FLOBAH Chapter & Kiwanis Representatives

Representing FLOBAH were Devon Dobson, Jennifer Robertson, Janet Dobson (who is also president of Kiwanis Club Of Kendall South Dade) and Lorna Black. The Kiwanis team was completed by Dr. Caroline Raffington, Errol Saunders, Sandra Redway, Robert Fletcher, Dr Beverlin Allen and Walcott Allen.