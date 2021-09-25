7 Amazing Places That You Should Definitely Visit In Florida

Florida has a lot to offer for visitors and natives alike. If you’re looking for an amazing place that is sure to please, the Sunshine State offers plenty of choices. Florida has everglades, beaches, amusement parks, and more! In this article, you will learn about Florida’s top 7 must-visit places for anyone who wants the ultimate Florida experience!

Lake Eola

Lake Eola offers Florida visitors the chance to enjoy the states’ beautiful weather. It has many things to offer for Florida guests, including a great view of the city landscape and plenty of space to sit back and relax while listening to live music. There are also several bars surrounding Lake Eola that allow Florida folk to continue their night out after watching one of three daily firework shows that take place every day at nine in the evening.

The important thing to remember is to always be careful and prepared wherever you go, and Florida can be tricky because of the sun and wildlife. Always make sure to learn some travel tips and tricks wherever you go to ensure you’ll be fully enjoying your stay. That way, you’ll have a worry-free vacation wherever you are.

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest bay and also the third-longest in Florida. It is a unique place to visit because it has so many different areas of Florida within its borders, Tampa, Clearwater Beach, St. Petersburg, etc.

You can experience Florida beaches that are secluded from others

There are boat tours you can take where you see dolphins and manatees up close

Take part in activities such as jet skiing or parasailing

Florida’s history is prevalent here because there are several museums and historical sites to visit

Tampa Bay offers a wide variety of restaurants, bars, theaters, and other attractions for people who want a full day or night out in the Florida sun. If you’re looking to get away from it all but still experience Florida at its best then this is definitely one spot that should be on your list when you head down south!

Orlando

One of the largest cities in Florida, Orlando is also one of the most popular places to visit while on vacation. This city has some outstanding attractions that are sure to impress any tourist. Some of these attractions include Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Florida. There are endless things for tourists to do here which makes it a must-visit place while you’re visiting Florida!

Attend at least one special event such as The Orange County Florida Fair or Epcot International Food & Wine Festival if possible. You can also go to a Hollywood Drive-In Theater where they offer double features every night with an extensive collection of movies from every genre imaginable showing every summer night under the stars.

Miami

Probably the most attractive name on the list, Miami is Florida’s main cultural hub and the most popular tourist destination. It’s also Florida’s biggest city, with a population of over 400,000 people. Miami sits on the Atlantic Ocean coast just north of Florida Bay and east of Biscayne Bay.

The climate here can be described as tropical with four distinct seasons: summer (May-October), fall/autumn (November-December), winter (January–March), and spring (April–June). Temperatures range from an average low between 70 degrees Fahrenheit to 82 degrees Fahrenheit so be careful when you book the trip.

Miami has many places that you must visit while here such as South Beach for nightlife or Little Havana for Cuban culture but to name a few.

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach Florida is a popular tourist destination that attracts people from all over the world. Florida has so much to offer in terms of outdoor activities and entertainment, but Cocoa Beach Florida also provides many opportunities for you to enjoy the city’s incredible beaches.

You must visit Cocoa Beach Florida when visiting Florida because there are so many exciting things waiting for you here. One of the best things about Florida is that you can enjoy all four seasons because Florida has great weather year-round. Come in the winter months when it’s not too hot.

Jacksonville

Another attraction that Florida has to offer is the city of Jacksonville. It’s not as big and well known as Orlando or Miami, but it still holds its own in terms of attractions that are worth seeing while you’re there. If you love history, then this would be an ideal spot for you because they have amazing historical monuments here ranging from ancient native American temples to fortresses from modern wars.

St Augustine

One more place you should visit in the Sunshine State is St Augustine Florida. It’s a historic city that was founded in 1565 by Spanish explorers, making it the oldest European settlement in Florida. At over 500 years old, St Augustine Florida is full of history and fun things to do. It’s also home to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, which is Florida’s oldest fort, and the St Augustine Lighthouse.

Florida offers a lot of places from nature to urban culture. Places like Eola, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Cocoa Beach, Jacksonville, and St Augustine are a must-visit. However, there are tons of other places you’ll go through and be curious about. Whether you like cities or nature, Florida is the state for you!