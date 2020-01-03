Saint Lucia Welcomes Inaugural American Airlines Nonstop Flight From Chicago

CHICAGO – Saint Lucia welcomed an inaugural nonstop American Airlines flight from Chicago on December 21, 2019, with festive celebrations in each destination to commemorate the occasion.

To honor the departure of the first flight, Minister of Tourism Honourable Dominic Fedee greeted passengers at the gate in Chicago before takeoff.

The atmosphere was convivial and Minister Fedee helped to build excitement for passengers embarking on their Saint Lucia vacation by providing details about the destination while passengers listened to live steel pan music, photo opportunities with Saint Lucians attired in colorful National Wear and enjoyed breakfast treats.

During the flight, several lucky passengers won prizes including a complimentary return stay in Saint Lucia and branded gifts.

Upon landing in Saint Lucia, the flight was welcomed with a water canon salute and live music by local steel pan youth band the Laborie Pan Project.

In a press conference at the airport, Minister Fedee presented a plaque to the American Airlines airline crew.

“We are pleased to welcome Chicago residents to Saint Lucia, where they can experience our renowned cultural experiences, bask in our perfect weather and enjoy a warm welcome from our local Saint Lucian residents,” said Minister of Tourism, Honourable Dominic Fedee. “American Airlines passengers now can fly direct to Saint Lucia from Chicago, Charlotte, Miami and Philadelphia, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the airline.”

The nonstop service from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) will depart weekly on Saturdays.

AA1910 departs ORD at 8:20am Central Standard Time (CST) and arrives in Saint Lucia at 3:50pm Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT). For the return, AA1910 departs from UVF at 4:47pm ECT, arriving ORD at 9:20pm CST.

With the addition to Chicago flight, American Airlines now flies to Saint Lucia with direct service from four U.S. markets, including Charlotte (CLT), Miami (MIA) and Philadelphia (PHL).