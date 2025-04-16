Jamaica’s Tourism Surge Fuels Record Consumer Confidence

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s consumer confidence has reached an unprecedented level of 183.7 points, according to the latest Business and Consumer Confidence Indices released by the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) on Tuesday. This remarkable increase is primarily driven by the island’s thriving tourism sector, particularly among consumers in tourist-related industries, businesses, and areas.

During a speech at the Montego Bay Community College (MBCC) Job Readiness Seminar 2025, held today at the Half Moon Conference Room in Rose Hall, St. James, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright, State Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, referenced these findings. He encouraged students and academic staff to recognize that the tourism sector is not only expanding but also evolving, urging the next generation to prepare for the opportunities it presents.

Jamaica recorded approximately 4.15 million visitors in 2024, generating US$4.3 billion in earnings. With projections for even greater growth this year, the Minister noted that a wide range of skills are in demand, from hospitality and entertainment to digital services, construction, wellness and logistics.

“Tourism is not just about jobs at hotels,” Seiveright said. “It’s about logistics, agriculture, technology, the creative industries, it touches nearly every sector of our economy. Young people must understand that they are not limited to one path.”

Competitive Job Market

He encouraged students to sharpen their technical abilities and soft skills, emphasizing emotional intelligence, adaptability, teamwork and communication as essential qualities in a competitive job market.

“You may have the qualifications but how you interact, how you manage pressure, and how you respond to people, these things define your personal brand,” he said.

Minister Seiveright also urged the audience to take their digital presence seriously. “Everything you post online adds or subtracts from your reputation. Be intentional. Employers are watching,” he added.

Entrepreneurship, he noted, is another vital avenue for success in the expanding tourism ecosystem. From managing Airbnb’s and offering cultural experiences to developing wellness services and content creation, there are multiple underexplored niches.

“The growth we’re seeing isn’t just about employment, it’s about ownership. If you can solve problems and meet needs, there’s room for you to build something impactful,” he said.

The Job Readiness Seminar, hosted by Montego Bay Community College, forms part of a broader effort to prepare students for real-world opportunities and help them navigate an economy increasingly shaped by global connectivity and innovation.