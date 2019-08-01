Best Ways To Spend Your Vacation In The Bahamas

If a vacation in the Bahamas sounds like the perfect getaway, you’re in luck. The island’s resorts offer up many fun and relaxing activities that will help you forget all the stress you left back home.

Once you’ve arrived in the lap of luxury that is the Bahamas, you won’t know where to begin. There are so many activities to choose from, you might have a difficult time narrowing them down.

The Spas of the Bahamas

Typically, resorts include an on-site spa. This one way for you to pamper yourself in every possible way. Picture lying on a massage table letting a trained professional take away all of your aches and pains. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and envision what it would be like to have a spa day in the Bahamas.

A Poolside Experience

Spas aren’t the only luxury that resorts extend to you. The poolside experience is also a relaxing time not to be missed. We even provide you with comfortable loungers and offer you the option of renting a cabana. Our attendants will make sure you have everything you need in order to leave feeling rejuvenated.

Water Sports/Adventures

There is nothing like experiencing all the water sports the Bahamas has to offer. Whether you can’t wait to go snorkeling, go swimming with dolphins, or diving, you’ll be having a blast in no time. No matter where you are staying during your visit, thrilling experiences are minutes away.

Island Exploration

Harbour Island is always a beautiful experience when visiting the Bahamas. Its dive center provides another place for you to become one with the local marine life. Blowholes and coral reefs are only one small part of the experience. The wall and wreck dive only enhances your stay.

Other alternatives for diving include Dean’s Blue Hole, which is more than 600 feet deep. Its saltwater pool is home to sea horses and turtles. You will be exposed to many tropical fish, including snappers and groupers.

Paddleboards and kayaks can be rented if you want to enjoy the water without completely immersing yourself in it. Alternately, you could go bonefishing or deep-sea fishing, This are both popular activities in Nassau, and you will likely find yourself interacting with other tourists as well as locals.

Beach Bum

Of all the beaches that make up the Bahamas, perhaps none is more famous than the beach made famous by the movie Jaws. The final Jaws was filmed there and the beach has gained notoriety ever since. Its in the Clifton Heritzge Park, and you will find that this is the Nassau beach that locals prefer the most.

To keep the party going, be sure to visit the Cabbage Beach. Its location is conveniently close to many bars, shops, and restaurants. You can help boost the local economy and soak up the essence of the Bahamas along the way. The beach itself makes it easy to experience jet skiing like never before.

Saunders beach is also a must-see destination. As you lie on the each you can watch cruise ships from all over the world arrive and leave the beach. With on-site food shacks you won’t go hungry while you are here.

Coral Harbor should also be on your itinerary. Here you can have experiences such as horseback riding. You’ll embark on a tour of the beach from the back of a beautiful horse.

Indoor Adventures

As beautiful as the Bahamas are, you’ll likely want to spend some time indoors as well. Great activities you can do to get out of the heat for awhile include the Grand Bahama Garden of the Groves. The Pirates of Nassau Museum is also a can’t miss attraction that you will regret not seeing if you skip it.

From most Caribbean vacation home rentals you will be in the heart of the Bahamas best attractions.

Experience The Bahamas Nightlife

While you’ll want to do plenty of sightseeing during the day, don’t overlook experiencing the local nightlife scene. Nassau’s Bay Street is the hottest place to be once the sun has set on another gorgeous day. Whether you enjoy casinos, bars, or both, you will find nightlife in the Bahamas to be simply irresistible.

Conclusion

No matter where you want to be in the Bahamas, you’re in for the experience of a lifetime. The entertainment and nightlife will cement the Bahamas in your mind as your favorite place on Earth.

There is so much to do and see that you won’t ever have to worry about being bored. Whether you want to relax in the sun or embrace your adventurous side, you will find doing so is always a breeze. The experience of a Bahamas vacation is something everyone needs.