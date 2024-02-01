Travel

Bahamas PM Hon. Philip Davis, Issues Statement on Level 2 Travel Advisory

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Official Statement From The Office Of The Prime Minister Of The Bahamas:

The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister Bahamas
The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister

The Government of The Bahamas is alert, attentive, and proactive to ensure that the Bahamas remains a safe and welcoming destination.

In 2023, The Bahamas welcomed over 9 million visitors, a significant milestone for our nation.

We were proud to share our crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, warm people, and family-friendly adventures with so many visitors.

The rating of the Bahamas has not changed; we remain a level 2 alongside most tourism destinations. The incidents described in the January 2024 US Embassy crime alert do not reflect general safety in The Bahamas, a country of sixteen (16) tourism destinations, and many more islands.

The Government of The Bahamas is implementing a robust and innovative crime reduction and prevention strategy. This comprehensive approach is informed by the latest research and successful international models, focusing on five key pillars: prevention, detection, prosecution, punishment, and rehabilitation.

Our law enforcement agencies are taking rigorous steps to maintain our well- earned reputation, including an enhanced police presence and additional police resources (including facial recognition CCTV surveillance technology) and training. We have a zero-tolerance policy for firearm possession and a dedicated Magistrate to handle firearm offences.

The safety and security of everyone is of paramount importance to us and we are confident that The Bahamas will remain safe and welcoming for millions of visitors to continue to enjoy the magic and beauty of our beautiful islands.

 

