Royalton CHIC Antigua Unveils Exclusive Chairman Overwater Bungalows

ANTIGUA – Anticipation is building as Blue Diamond Resorts’ Royalton CHIC Antigua, poised to be the newest and most coveted All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean, set to open in spring 2024, reveals an extraordinary addition to its offerings—twelve luxury Overwater Suites. This announcement enhances the already exceptional “Party Your Way” vibe synonymous with Royalton CHIC Resorts.

The Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua will mark the second set of these type of luxury suites in the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, building upon the remarkable success of their initial six Chairman Overwater Bungalows at Royalton Antigua in 2019. Set to open its doors in late April of this year, this upcoming adults-only all-inclusive property will feature twelve additional overwater suites available in three different categories, Chairman, Presidential, or Junior Suite and they will feature the Diamond Club™ amenities that guests have come to love.

“This is a milestone, not only for Blue Diamond Resorts but also for the All-Inclusive industry and the island of Antigua,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “We have proven to ourselves and our guests that our All-Inclusive offering continues to provide unique experiences. We strongly believe that the addition of these Overwater Suites to the upcoming Royalton CHIC Antigua will make this resort one of a kind in the region.”

Presidential Overwater Bungalow Features

While the Presidential Overwater Bungalow will offer a spacious 1,912 ft² one-bedroom haven with state-of-the-art amenities and a generous living room area featuring a glass floor providing stunning views of the ocean, the Luxury Junior Suite Overwater Bungalow will be a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. This fully equipped 1,138 ft² suite over the ocean boasts a private terrace, plunge pool, and direct access to the ocean.

For an unparalleled experience, the Chairman Overwater Bungalow Two Bedroom Suite will provide an expansive and luxurious retreat featuring two rooms, terraces, two separate plunge pools, overwater hammocks, and direct access to the sea. Positioned directly above the ocean, it includes a living room with a crystal floor for mesmerizing sea views, a bar, kitchenette, dining area, three bathrooms, and cutting-edge technology in a 3,049 ft² space.

All Overwater Suites will include access to an upgraded Diamond Club™. It comes with features and amenities such as seamless check-in, access to exclusive areas, and the coveted personal butler service to further enhance your stay.

“These elevated spaces will showcase luxurious and vibrant features that seamlessly align with the ‘Party Your Way’ concept, which has made our Royalton CHIC Resorts brand so popular among travelers,” Jordi Pelfort added.

“Party Your Way” Experience

Blue Diamond Resorts invites travelers to embark on an effervescent journey of luxury and relaxation at Royalton CHIC Antigua. Guests can join the “Party Your Way” experience, embracing it as wildly or mildly as they choose.