Visit Lauderdale’s Safe + Clean Pledge Sets Tourism Industry Safety Standards

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE – Hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants and businesses throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale (Broward County) are taking Visit Lauderdale’s Safe + Clean Pledge.

The pledge provides a unified message that health and safety standards and protections against spread of COVID-19 are a top priority as visitors arrive for the summer staycation season.

Look for the Safe + Clean Pledge signs posted at area businesses and on listings for hotels, attractions and restaurants at tourism website sunny.org. Distribution of Safe + Clean Pledge signs is underway and will continue throughout the week.

“These are the new safety measures we’re all looking for,” says Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “We view the pledge as the local industry standard, but also encourage and celebrate the extra effort that many businesses have already taken to assure everyone that health and safety is priority one.”

The Safe + Clean Pledge was developed by Visit Lauderdale. It works together with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance’s Supporters of Broward (SOB) campaign and is in line with standards established by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) and has the support of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“We recently asked members of the community to become Supporters of Broward (SOB) by focusing on safely supporting local businesses and keeping our neighbors employed while slowing the spread of COVID-19,” says Bob Swindell, President & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. “We wholeheartedly support Visit Lauderdale’s Safe + Clean pledge as a model for businesses to follow, to help keep our community and visitors healthy.”

The Safe + Clean Pledge states: As Proud SOBs (Supporters of Broward), we PLEDGE to:

Follow CDC Cleaning Protocols

Wear Masks

Provide Hand Sanitizer

Practice Social Distancing

Train Staff How to Be Safe + Clean

Work Toward Contactless Payment

“Those taking the Safe + Clean Pledge are meeting or exceeding CDC and our FRLA hospitality reopening standards,” says Rozeta Mahboubi, Greater Fort Lauderdale Regional Director for FRLA. “Seeing the pledge signage is a way for the public to find reassurance as they seek safe ways to take a much-needed vacation getaway or important business trip.”

Businesses can take the pledge online at sunny.org/pledge.