Jamaica’s Harmony Beach Park Opens

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – The new Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, Jamaica will open to the public on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thereafter, it will be open from Mondays to Fridays, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays and Sunday’s from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) advises that guests to the free park, which is now the recreational focal point for the city of Montego Bay. Guests will have use of the 600-metre jogging trail and lawn areas. The beach, children’s play areas and multi-purpose courts remain closed to the public at this time as the Corporation adheres to protocols of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Official Opening

Harmony Beach Park was officially opened by the Most Honourable Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on Friday 21 May 2021. In speaking on the importance of a Park such as Harmony, the Prime Minister emphasised that it represents the future of how urban development is done in Jamaica. “It embodies where we are going as a people in terms of urban planning. In addition, it signals the commitment of the Government of Jamaica to introduce more green spaces in our communities. It is well documented that green spaces and other nature-based solutions offer alternate ways to increase the quality of urban environments. Green spaces promote healthy lifestyles. Especially by improving both the health and wellness of residents. For this reason, I encourage you to see this Beach Park as a turning point for what you can expect from the public service and by extension, your Government as it relates to sustainability in development. We recognize that development must be sustainable if it is to offer long-term benefits” said Holness.

COVID Protocols In Place

Guests to Harmony Beach Park are encouraged to abide by the COVID-19 protocols that are in place. In an effort to keep everyone safe, the maximum capacity of guests will be 500 persons at any one time. This is to ensure that the proper physical distancing guidelines are safely managed.

Harmony Beach Park admission is free. Parking is $200 per hour or $700 per day at the southern end of the property. The entrance for parking is adjoining the North Gully / on Howard Cooke Boulevard..

Investment Opportunities

The UDC invites members of the public to invest in Harmony Beach Park. Invest by way of the business opportunities that are currently available. Request for Proposals to design, build and operate commercial spaces at the Park have been put to the market and information on this may be sourced via UDC’s website at www.udcja.com/business-opportunities. The Corporation welcomes food and beverage operators, retail shopping and entertainment activities for these areas.