Fond Doux Eco Resort in Saint Lucia Celebrates Hotel Enhancements

[Soufriere, Saint Lucia] – After months of hard work in preparing for the winter season, the dedicated team at Fond Doux Resort in St. Lucia invites visitors to explore upgrades to the hotel and also enjoy up to 40% off vacation packages.

A Refreshed New Look for the Hotel

One of the most memorable experiences at Fond Doux is exploring the acres of public spaces and walking paths dotted by dozens of native plants, flowers and fruits.

The resort has further enhanced public spaces by unveiling upgrades to the property, including:

Lamontagne’s Trail, a favorite hike open only to hotel guests, unveils a newly constructed lookout deck offering breathtaking views of the lush and colorful surrounding vegetation, pristine Sugar Beach Bay and majestic Petit Piton.

Adding to resort’s focus on local culture, the central courtyard featuring new colored concrete art designed by local artisans and comfortable new furnishings for guests to enjoy cocktails, surrounded by singing birds and a rainbow of flowering plants.

Three Winter Getaway Deals up to 40% Off

“Let’s Getaway Now” Special: 40% Off All Cottages

Travel now ‪until December 14th 2020, Breakfast included, No minimum stay required

Book by ‪December 14th 2020, Applies to New Bookings Only

Rates are exclusive of 10% service charge and 10% VAT

“We’re Fond of Winter” Special: 25% Off All Cottages

Travel ‪December 15th 2020 through January 7th 2021, Breakfast included, No minimum stay required

Book by ‪January 7th 2021, Applies to New Bookings Only

Rates are exclusive of 10% service charge and 10% VAT

“2021 Early Bird” Special: 30% Discount Off All Cottages

Travel ‪January 8th 2021 through May 31st 2021, Breakfast included

Book by ‪May 31st 2021,Applies to New Bookings Only

Rates are exclusive of 10% service charge and 10% VAT

New Website Look & Online Features

The new and improved Fond Doux branded website officially launched on October 1st, 2020, redesigned to prominently position the resort’s unique ecotourism features as a major selling point and highlight a new logo designed to capture the true essence of Fond Doux.

The website offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved features to help users navigate quickly and easily to see the full portfolio of unique services that Fond Doux offers. Content has been reorganized into easy-to-navigate categories, with expanded product information that will generate greater awareness as visitors click through the site.

The new features help visitors locate valuable information about the resort, check health and safety protocols and find special promotions.

“Our primary goal in the redesign of our logo and website was to create a more appealing and engaging user experience, across all platforms and devices to accommodate all potential customers. We recognize the need to keep users up to date on new developments and announcements about our property and the destination. With this new site, users are always just one click away from accessing useful and pertinent information on their terms, to make the best travel decisions,” said Mrs. Eroline Lamontagne, property owner.

“We are so excited that we were able to reopen with the new upgrades and protocols as guests are ecstatic about travelling again. And with more flights coming into Saint Lucia, we feel optimistic about the future,” Mrs. Lamontagne added.

Fond Doux resort complies with all local and international recommendations for Covid-19 safety. A video about sanitization and safety protocols can be found on the home page of the website.