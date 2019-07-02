Experience The Thrill of the Caribbean with the Latest Themed Slot Machines

Caribbean Themed Online Casino Slots

The Caribbean islands are a destination dream for many people. They are located in the Caribbean Sea and are subdivided into different regions. Culture in the Caribbean has been greatly influenced by European traditions although there are hints of African culture too. This has led to a unique blend of cuisines, music, art, and traditions.

One of the most recognizable aspects is the music and you’ll hear the sounds of reggae, meringue, calypso, rumba, and zouk music. The Caribbean islands share aspects of common culture and fantastic entertainment, but each nation has its own unique traits. Most tourists visit the Cayman Islands for stunning scenery and luxury resorts. For seclusion or lively music festivals it’s St. Kitts and Nevis. Barbados is where you’ll find horse racing and night time dancing. Unspoiled beaches and plantation tours are located on the US Virgin Islands.

For nature lovers, there are botanical gardens, underwater limestone caves, and offshore reefs in the Bahamas. There are also casinos and pirate lores here too. Isolated beaches are a draw for St. Lucia but adrenaline junkies can go zip-lining through the rainforest here or climb the Pitons. The Caribbean Islands are filled with unique and exciting adventures and there is something for everyone. You can get all the latest information and local news right here on our site.

Caribbean Themed Casino Slots

If you’re a fan of casino games you’re probably already familiar with a number of games that are Caribbean based. Caribbean stud poker is just one. Below we are going to look at the Caribbean themed slot machines and how you can play them for free and for real money without having to leave your home. These reel spinner feature lots of scenery, sea, and of course sandy beaches. You’ll also find food and cocktails, and soundtracks that will make you think you are soaking up the sun and culture of the islands. If you want to test them out without risking your own money, we recommend no deposit bonuses and you can start with the newest offers and free spins from top online gambling sites. These will let you test out the games and if your luck is in win some real money too. Below are the Caribbean slots we recommend you play first.

Caribbean Adventure : This is a pirate themed slot with stunning graphics and a background that will take you away to a beautiful Caribbean island with palm trees and sandy beaches. There are 5 reels and 10 paylines and some great bonus features too. Wilds, scatters, free spins that can be retriggered, and a gamble feature all add to the fun. The sound effects are perfect too. The treasure chest is the wild symbol and can be used to create winning combinations. It is also the highest paying symbol and awards 400,000 coins for five on a payline. The pirate ship is the scatter symbol and activates the free spins bonus features. You get 10 free spins with a new set of symbols to enjoy as well. This is an exciting Caribbean slot that’s easy to play and comes with plenty of big and small wins.

:This is a 5 reel, 25 payline video slot from WGS Technology. It has been designed to evoke the feeling of , enjoying glorious sunshine and cocktails. It also has a pirate theme and plenty of bonus features such as scatters and wilds. Symbols include a pirate, a treasure chest, skull and crossbones, a compass, and a parrot. The compass is the wild symbol and can substitute for other symbols to create winning combinations. The free spins bonus round is triggered by getting three or more scatter symbols. You are then presented with 8 treasure chest and you pick until you find a matching pair. You then get 10 free spins as well as a multiplier on the values of the chests you picked. The Sunken Treasure feature is triggered at random after every spin and it lets players select from 15 Caribbean islands to try and find the buried pirate treasure. This is a fun slot with exciting high-paying bonus features, and you can play it free at online casinos too. Caribbean Wild : This is a 5 reel, 20 payline Caribbean themed slot with a 96.33% RTP. Symbols on the reels include treasure chests, a paratrooper, skull and crossbones, a pirate ship, cutlasses, gold coins, and a ship. Spins start from 0.20. The wild symbol is the skull and crossbones and can substitute for other symbols to increase your chances of winning. The treasure chest is the scatter symbol and it is used to activate bonus games. The free spins bonus feature is triggered by landing three or more scatter symbols. Once this feature is activated up to 10 islands will be unlocked for players to explore. You can choose any of the 10 islands to travel to and search for treasure. This makes the game really interesting and you never know where you’ll go or when you’ll find the buried treasure. As far as Caribbean slots go, this is one of our favourites.

This is a water themed slot with 5 reels and 20 paylines. There are scatter and wild symbols and you can get up to 40 free spins. You can win up to 2000x your wager and there is also a gamble feature. The surfer is the wild symbol and is also the highest paying symbol. The airplane is the scatter and landing three or more of these triggers the free spins bonus round. Three scatters will get you 25 free spins and 5 will get you 45. All wins in the free spins bonus round come with a 2x multiplier. Caribbean Treasure: This is another pirate-themed slot that takes players to the Caribbean in search of gold. It has 5 reels and up to 50 paylines. Spins start from 0.01 and there are plenty of small to medium sized wins to be had with every spin. The treasure chest is the wild symbols and can be used to create winning combinations. Stacked wilds are also included and when you land these you are in for impressive wins. The compass is the scatter symbol and when you land 3 or more of these you trigger the free spins bonus round. You get between 10 and 20 free spins depending on where the compass points when it spins. The highest paying symbol is the treasure chest which gets you 150 coins for five on a payline. In terms of graphics and sound, players are in for a treat. The soundtrack adds to the excitement and adventure and the reels are set against a backdrop of golden sandy beaches and lush greenery with the open sea spread out too.</li>

