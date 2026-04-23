11th Annual South Florida Behavioral Health Conference: The Power of Prevention

HOLLYWOOD, FL – The 11th Annual South Florida Behavioral Health Conference, titled “The Power of Prevention,” will take place on May 27–28 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Hosted by United Way Broward’s Coalition on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention, Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, and the Florida Department of Children and Families, this event brings together health professionals and policymakers to address the evolving landscape of behavioral health in South Florida.

Conference Focus

This year’s conference centers on trauma-informed care, suicide prevention, workforce development, and integrated care models. Attendees will learn practical strategies for implementing trauma-informed approaches, explore the latest in suicide prevention, and discuss solutions to workforce challenges facing behavioral health organizations today. Integrated care models will be examined for their potential to improve outcomes and efficiency across the region.

The conference will examine community-based solutions that empower local organizations and foster collaboration. Workforce challenges, including recruitment, retention, and professional development, will be addressed, with practical ideas for both immediate and long-term improvements. Innovative care models will be discussed, highlighting approaches that integrate behavioral and physical health for comprehensive patient care.

Keynote Speakers

Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber: Renowned for her pioneering work in suicide prevention and mental health screening.

Renowned for her pioneering work in suicide prevention and mental health screening. Ryan Jenkins: Expert in workforce development, focusing on engagement and retention within healthcare settings.

Expert in workforce development, focusing on engagement and retention within healthcare settings. Allan Kehler: Advocate for trauma-informed care with extensive experience in supporting individuals through recovery.

Advocate for trauma-informed care with extensive experience in supporting individuals through recovery. Rick Griffin: Specialist in innovative care models, recognized for advancing integrated behavioral health solutions.

These speakers will share insights and actionable strategies relevant to South Florida and beyond, making this conference a must-attend for those seeking to drive meaningful change in their communities.

Master of Ceremonies will be CEO and Founder of Vanessa James Media Vanessa James.

Conference Tracks

The event will offer multiple tracks covering vital topics in behavioral health. Participants can choose sessions focused on prevention, treatment innovations, trauma-informed care, and community engagement. Each track is designed to support professional development and encourage the exchange of ideas among practitioners, educators, and policymakers.

CEU Credits and Professional Development

Participants will have the opportunity to earn CEU credits, supporting their ongoing professional development and licensing requirements. This ensures that attendees not only gain valuable knowledge but also advance their careers in behavioral health.

Conclusion: Impact on South Florida and Beyond

The 11th Annual South Florida Behavioral Health Conference promises to advance prevention, improve care, and strengthen behavioral health systems throughout the region. By bringing together leading experts, practical solutions, and opportunities for growth, the event will help shape the future of mental health services locally and across the country.

Event sponsors include Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, Florida Department of Children and Families, Baptist Health South Florida, UKG, and Memorial Healthcare System.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, 2026

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Diplomat Beach Resort

3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Fl 33019

(Conference Center Grand Ballroom)

DETAILS : Extended Early Bird Pricing: $250

Registration closes May 20, 2026

Breakfast, lunch, and complimentary parking are all included with registration. For more information and to register, please visit: www.unitedwaybroward.org/BHC2026.