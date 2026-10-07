Palm Beach County Caribbean American Voter Guide 2026
PALM BEACH COUNTY – South Florida Caribbean News’ Palm Beach County Voter Guide provides voters with a clear, nonpartisan look at key races and ballot questions in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. The guide highlights major statewide contests, proposed Florida constitutional amendments and local referendums so voters can research their ballots and prepare before Election Day.
SFLCN does not endorse candidates or ballot measures. Voters should review official election materials, compare information from political parties, advocacy organizations and community groups, and make informed choices based on the issues that matter most to them.
Be sure to request a vote by mail ballot by October 22, research candidates and set text message reminders for upcoming elections at turbovote.org. You may mail your vote by mail ballot or deliver to an early voting location.
United States Senator
[ ] Angie Nixon DEM 11
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
[ ] Yvette Drucker DEM
Representative in Congress, District 21
[ ] James Martin
Representative in Congress, District 22
[ ] Pia Dindiya
Representative in Congress, District 23
[ ] Lois Frankel
Representative in Congress, District 25
[ ] Jared Moskowitz
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
[ ] David Jolly DEM 31/ Gwen Graham
Attorney General
[ ] Jose Javier Rodriguez DEM 41
Chief Financial Officer
[ ] Annette Taddeo DEM 43
Commissioner of Agriculture
[ ] Joey Mendoza Atkins DEM 45
Senator District 24
[ ] Mack Bernard DEM
Senator District 26
[ ] David Silvers
Senator District 30
[ ] Lauren Book
State Representative District 89
[ ] Debra Tendrich DEM
State Senator, District 26
[ ] David Silvers
State Representative, District 86
[ ] Elizabeth Pandich
State Representative, District 87
[ ] Emily Gregory
State Representative, District 88
[ ] Jervonte Edmonds
State Representative, District 89
[ ] Debra Tendich
State Representative, District 90
[ ] Rob Long
State Representative, District 91
[ ] Luis Garcia
State Representative, District 92
[ ] Kelly Skidmore
State Representative, District 93
[ ] August Mageney
State Representative, District 94
[ ] Elizabeth Holmes
County Commissioner 4
[ ] Curtis Calabrese
County Commissioner 6
[ ] Katherine Waldron
Port of Palm Beach
[ ] Deandre Poole
Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District
[ ] Douglas Brown
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
[ ] No
District Court of Appeal
-
Shall Judge Mark Forst of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 76
-
Shall Judge Mark Kligensmith of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 78
-
Shall Judge Johnathan Lott of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 80
-
Shall Judge Shannon Shaw of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 82
-
Shall Judge Caroline Cahill Shepherd of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes 84
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment
-
Budget Stabilization Fund
[ ] No 251
No. 2 Constitutional Amendment
-
Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land from Taxation
[ ] No
No. 3 Constitutional Amendment
-
Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property
Assessments
[ ] No 255
County Question – Parks
-
PARKS, SPORTS, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AND BOTANICAL GARDENS TO BE FINANCED BY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS
[ ] YES – For the Bonds
County Question – School District
-
REFERENDUM TO CONTINUE AD VALOREM LEVY FOR SCHOOL SAFETY, TEACHERS AND OPERATIONAL NEEDS
[ ] YES