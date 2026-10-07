Palm Beach County Caribbean American Voter Guide 2026

PALM BEACH COUNTY – South Florida Caribbean News’ Palm Beach County Voter Guide provides voters with a clear, nonpartisan look at key races and ballot questions in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. The guide highlights major statewide contests, proposed Florida constitutional amendments and local referendums so voters can research their ballots and prepare before Election Day.

SFLCN does not endorse candidates or ballot measures. Voters should review official election materials, compare information from political parties, advocacy organizations and community groups, and make informed choices based on the issues that matter most to them.

Be sure to request a vote by mail ballot by October 22, research candidates and set text message reminders for upcoming elections at turbovote.org. You may mail your vote by mail ballot or deliver to an early voting location.

United States Senator

[ ] Angie Nixon DEM 11

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

[ ] Yvette Drucker DEM

Representative in Congress, District 21

[ ] James Martin

Representative in Congress, District 22

[ ] Pia Dindiya

Representative in Congress, District 23

[ ] Lois Frankel

Representative in Congress, District 25

[ ] Jared Moskowitz

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

[ ] David Jolly DEM 31/ Gwen Graham

Attorney General

[ ] Jose Javier Rodriguez DEM 41

Chief Financial Officer

[ ] Annette Taddeo DEM 43

Commissioner of Agriculture

[ ] Joey Mendoza Atkins DEM 45

Senator District 24

[ ] Mack Bernard DEM

Senator District 26

[ ] David Silvers

Senator District 30

[ ] Lauren Book

State Representative District 89

[ ] Debra Tendrich DEM

State Senator, District 26

[ ] David Silvers

State Representative, District 86

[ ] Elizabeth Pandich

State Representative, District 87

[ ] Emily Gregory

State Representative, District 88

[ ] Jervonte Edmonds

State Representative, District 89

[ ] Debra Tendich

State Representative, District 90

[ ] Rob Long

State Representative, District 91

[ ] Luis Garcia

State Representative, District 92

[ ] Kelly Skidmore

State Representative, District 93

[ ] August Mageney

State Representative, District 94

[ ] Elizabeth Holmes

County Commissioner 4

[ ] Curtis Calabrese

County Commissioner 6

[ ] Katherine Waldron

Port of Palm Beach

[ ] Deandre Poole

Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District

[ ] Douglas Brown

Justice of the Supreme Court

Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

[ ] No

District Court of Appeal

Shall Judge Mark Forst of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes 76

Shall Judge Mark Kligensmith of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes 78

Shall Judge Johnathan Lott of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes 80

Shall Judge Shannon Shaw of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes 82

Shall Judge Caroline Cahill Shepherd of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes 84

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment

Budget Stabilization Fund

[ ] No 251

No. 2 Constitutional Amendment

Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land from Taxation

[ ] No

No. 3 Constitutional Amendment

Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property

Assessments

[ ] No 255

County Question – Parks

PARKS, SPORTS, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AND BOTANICAL GARDENS TO BE FINANCED BY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

[ ] YES – For the Bonds

County Question – School District

REFERENDUM TO CONTINUE AD VALOREM LEVY FOR SCHOOL SAFETY, TEACHERS AND OPERATIONAL NEEDS

[ ] YES