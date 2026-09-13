Politics

Florida Voters Encouraged to Prepare for the Midterm Elections

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Florida Voters

Important voter registration, vote-by-mail, and ballot return deadlines are approaching for the upcoming mid-term election.

 

Florida Voters

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida voters are encouraged to make a plan now for the November 3, 2026 General Election by confirming their registration status, reviewing key deadlines, and requesting a vote-by-mail ballot if they plan to vote by mail.

Voters who wish to vote by mail must request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on October 22, 2026. Vote-by-mail information is available from the Florida Department of State at https://dos.fl.gov/elections/for-voters/voting/vote-by-mail/.

Key Voting Deadlines

  • Register or update voter information: October 5, 2026
  • Request a vote-by-mail ballot: October 22, 2026, by 5 p.m.
  • Return vote-by-mail ballot: November 3, 2026, by 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by the deadline, not merely postmarked.

vote by mail

How Voters Can Prepare

Voters should register or update their information before the October 5 deadline at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/. Voters may also find their county Supervisor of Elections at https://dos.fl.gov/elections/contacts/supervisor-of-elections/ for local voting information and assistance.

Sample Ballot Information

Miami-Dade voters can review the county’s sample ballot at https://www.miamidade.gov/elections/library/2026-11-03-general-election-master-ballot.pdf. Broward and Palm Beach election officials expect to release sample ballots soon.

Review your ballot in advance, confirm voting requirements with your county elections office, and make a voting plan early to avoid missing important deadlines.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

NAACP Releases Commission District 8 Questionnaire

August 14, 2014
President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama’s State of the Union Address

January 12, 2016

OAS Organizes Forum on Political Financing in the Caribbean

May 6, 2013

St. Kitts and Nevis condemns acts of violence in Venezuela

February 26, 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button