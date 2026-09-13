Florida Voters Encouraged to Prepare for the Midterm Elections

Important voter registration, vote-by-mail, and ballot return deadlines are approaching for the upcoming mid-term election.

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida voters are encouraged to make a plan now for the November 3, 2026 General Election by confirming their registration status, reviewing key deadlines, and requesting a vote-by-mail ballot if they plan to vote by mail.

Voters who wish to vote by mail must request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on October 22, 2026. Vote-by-mail information is available from the Florida Department of State at https://dos.fl.gov/elections/for-voters/voting/vote-by-mail/.

Key Voting Deadlines

Register or update voter information: October 5, 2026

October 5, 2026 Request a vote-by-mail ballot: October 22, 2026, by 5 p.m.

October 22, 2026, by 5 p.m. Return vote-by-mail ballot: November 3, 2026, by 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by the deadline, not merely postmarked.

How Voters Can Prepare

Voters should register or update their information before the October 5 deadline at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/. Voters may also find their county Supervisor of Elections at https://dos.fl.gov/elections/contacts/supervisor-of-elections/ for local voting information and assistance.

Sample Ballot Information

Miami-Dade voters can review the county’s sample ballot at https://www.miamidade.gov/elections/library/2026-11-03-general-election-master-ballot.pdf. Broward and Palm Beach election officials expect to release sample ballots soon.

Review your ballot in advance, confirm voting requirements with your county elections office, and make a voting plan early to avoid missing important deadlines.