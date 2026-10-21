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Why Angie Nixon for U.S. Senate

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The Jacksonville Democrat is campaigning on affordability, health care and workers’ rights in Florida’s Nov. 3, 2026, U.S. Senate special election.

 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody in Florida’s Nov. 3 special election.

Nixon represents District 13 in the Florida House and has served in the Legislature since 2020. Her background includes community and union organizing, higher education and small-business ownership.

Who is Angie Nixon?

Nixon was born in Jacksonville and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida. She first won election to the Florida House in 2020 and now represents a Duval County district.

Her public profile centers on affordable housing, public education, wages and access to health care.

Florida U.S. Senate special election

Nixon won the Democratic nomination after defeating Alex Vindman in the Aug. 18 primary. She faces Moody, Florida’s former attorney general, in the general election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to the Senate in January 2025 after Marco Rubio resigned to become U.S. secretary of state. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Rubio’s term.

What is Angie Nixon’s platform?

Nixon is running on an affordability-focused agenda that includes Medicare for All, free child care and prekindergarten, stronger labor protections and policies aimed at lowering housing costs. Her campaign also supports raising the federal minimum wage and increasing taxes on billionaires.

Key facts about Angie Nixon

  • Party: Democratic
  • Home: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Current office: Florida House, District 13
  • S. Senate opponent: Republican Sen. Ashley Moody
  • Election date: 3, 2026
  • Main campaign issues: Affordability, health care, housing, child care and workers’ rights

Why the race matters

The contest gives Florida voters a choice between an appointed Republican incumbent and a progressive Democratic state lawmaker. It also will determine who serves the balance of a U.S. Senate term that runs through 2028.

Sources

Broward Early Voting 2026: Dates, Hours, Locations

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News13 seconds ago
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South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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