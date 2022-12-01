Zeus Network Donates to Keturah Hamilton’s Charity

by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES – The Zeus Network, a video streaming company in Los Angeles, recently donated $10,000 to the charity of Jamaican actress/philanthropist Keturah Hamilton.

Their gesture took place on Thanksgiving Day at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Studio City in LA, where Hamilton staged her sixth annual Feeding The Less Fortunate treat.

The funds were presented to her by Matthew Parrish, Talent Relations Manager at Zeus Network which is owned by African-American Lemuel Plummer.

“I had just wrapped a mini-series called Starlets. One of the producers that worked on the project, Rhea Shannon, posted our flyer asking for donations, etc. Matthew Parrish saw the post and reached out to Rhea. He also checked out the Foundation’s website and then immediately set up a conference call along with Loriel Plummer,” (Zeus’ non-profit executive director) disclosed. “I was asked about the wonderful work the Foundation was doing, the passion and dedication behind it all. I really didn’t know what to expect, because people sometimes say one thing and don’t follow through. I was delighted to learn the CEO of Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer, is truly a person who wants to make a difference and knows the importance of being selfless.”

Members of the Zeus staff participated in the feeding program which was led by Hamilton’s seven year-old organization.

Formed in 2018, the Zeus Network is best known for airing reality programs such as The Real Blac Chyna and The Conversation.

Hamilton is from Spanish Town, Jamaica’s first capital. Migrating to the United States in her early teens, she excelled as a model then launched her acting career.

Her credits includes role in the play, Lou Gehrig Did Not Die of Cancer, movies such as Nanny and the hit television series, New Amsterdam.