LA Based Actress Keturah Hamilton Gives Back to Her Native Jamaica

by Howard Campbell

ST. CATHERINE, Jamaica– Benevolence has always played a big role in Keturah Hamilton’s life. As a child, she saw her stepfather helping persons in need and was determined to emulate his good deeds.

Last year, the Los Angeles-based actress donated school items to children in her native Jamaica through her Keturah Hamilton Foundation. She returned to the country in August where she issued 200 school bags, scores of pencils, pens and composition books to children, ages five to 10.

The donations took place in Tredegar Park, St. Catherine parish and Knockpatrick in Manchester parish.

“The Keturah Hamilton Foundation chose these communities at large because we became aware of the dire needs of these children. We wanted to give them a fair chance at an education during the upcoming school year,” said Hamilton.

She added that the organization’s sponsors are “US -based business executives, friends and family, who believe in our mission and will continue to support our worthy cause.”

The back-to-school period, which starts in mid-August, is one of the most exhaustive and expensive in Jamaica. Many parents struggle to purchase even basic items such as text books and uniforms.

Jamaicans living in the US and Canada lead the way among diasporans who assist families with school supplies annually.

Hamilton was born in Kingston but migrated to the US in her early teens. She was raised in Chicago and after a career in modeling, moved into acting.

She has appeared in plays such as Lou Gehrig Did Not Die of Cancer, movies including Nanny and the hit television series, New Amsterdam.