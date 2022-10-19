Business

Yvette N. Harris Elected to the Board of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

Named Chair of the Multicultural Tourism & Development

MIAMI — Yvette N. Harris, president and CEO of the purpose-driven boutique public relations company Harris Public Relations, was welcomed as one of the 15 new board members for the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) at the 2022 Annual meeting that took place at the organizations’ 2022 annual meeting held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Harris will also serve as the Multicultural Tourism & Development Chair.

Go-to Publicist

Harris, known as the “go-to publicist,” is a PR Storyteller and DEI strategist who is a recognized leader in multicultural communications. She uses her voice to tackle issues of diversity and inclusion and generate thoughtful, positive, and newsworthy stories. Especially those that amplify the voices of Black and Brown in marginalized and underserved communities.

“As an advocate for diversity, I am both humbled and excited about this opportunity to be a part of an organization that has an intentional and solid commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion embedded in how the GMCVB operates internally externally,” states Harris.

Yvette Harris and Connie W. Kinnard
Yvette N. Harris, CEO of Harris Public Relations (L) with Connie W. Kinnard, GMCVB Senior Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development

Strategic PR Strategist

This standout strategic PR Strategist has been orchestrating a quiet revolution within the public relations industry for over 25 years. Harris, a native New Yorker, began her public relations career with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1990. She managed the public relations activities for Superfund hazardous waste sites.

As a savvy businesswoman and single mother, Yvette’s approach is distinctive. Her innate understanding of the traditional and ever-changing media landscape, harnessed with a passion for positivity and enthusiasm, has resulted in her unique network of long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships. She has carved out a niche within the community, business, arts and culture, and Caribbean landscape.

 

