Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Even as the biggest Soca stars prepare for one of the greatest carnival events in 2025, there is a very strong undercurrent of support being pledged for the new musicians who make up a brand-new statement in the season – Evolution The Band.

Fresh and very talented, the vocalists and musicians have been working hard. They are ready to excite Soca lovers at the upcoming Monday Madness event. This event will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain. It will be headlined by Machel Montano. Band leader Michael Jagdeo says they are bringing youthful energy to Carnival 2025.

“We started two years ago, and we’ve grown significantly. Our breakout on the scene was during the Redemption 2023 concert campaign where we delivered reggae and other genres to music patrons who came out to the Redemption Roadshows held across the country. Our aim is to build our music catalogue so we eventually move away from doing covers and instead, showcase to the world, just how talented our musicians are.”

The band plays all genres of music. From Soca to RnB, reggae and dancehall and everything else in between, Jagdeo is confident in the band’s capabilities. The frontline consists of Tishanna Stoute, Nkosi Sucre and Juniah Lifa.

“On Monday, patrons can expect to see us looking real good, sounding real good and bringing nothing but youth energy to the fete,” said Jagdeo.

The band recently played at Mical Teja’s ‘Mas The Experience’ and at Gateway to the World. They delivered strong performances of popular songs that fans know and love.

“Evolution is more than just a band. This unit is proof of a journey of growth and creativity, blending our talents and skills to create something fresh and exciting,” asserted Jagdeo.”

He thanks businessman Johnny Quan of Johnny Q Entertainment for his support and guidance. He explains that a simple meeting two years ago helped the band make the progress seen so far.

The musicians are excited to introduce themselves and their band at the Monday Madness event. The group has several members:

Aidan Villafana is the keyboardist

Josiah Lewis plays the guitar

Kayode Charles is the drummer

Ire Charles plays percussion

Keiron Hoyte handles samples

Karron Quan Vie is the head engineer

“We recognized that most bands were not including younger musicians. We thought it was time to do something about that. Everyone in Evolution is under the age of 25 years-old,” said Jagdeo.

Together with musical director, Ekundayo Charles, a dream built from an idea, has come to fruition. On Monday, The Evolution Band will back the likes of Mical Teja, Teddyson John, Farmer Nappy, Nailah Blackman and Grenada’s V’ghn.

“We are very happy that we have created our own space. Over the years we’ve stood and looked on as big bands recycled musicians on Soca stages, stifling younger talent. We have chosen to do something about it and so far, we’ve been hitting the big stages in the carnival too.”

Jagdeo says there are challenges when working with artists during Carnival. It can be hard to understand what each artist wants to feel and do in their performance.

“One of the major challenges for us is adapting to the varying styles of the artistes, and having to remember it all. In the end however, we’ve showed just how adaptable we are and we’ve been hitting the mark pretty well,” said the band’s leader.

A vision of international acclamation, Michael Jagdeo has big plans for Evolution The Band, and its members. “My ultimate vision is to deliver what I call the Bruno Mars experience. I want more than just a performance of cover tracks, sprinkled with one or two original singles from our artistes. I want our artistes to stand on stages and play all of their own music, delivering our own unique set and owning it. I know it’s going to happen,” he said.

On Monday, February 24th, Evolution The Band takes centre stage along with major Carnival acts like Voice, Mical Teja, Patrice Roberts, Lady Lava, Yung Bredda, Ravi B, Nailah Blackman, Lyrikal, Full Blown, Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson, Skinny Fabulous, V’ghn, Teddyson John and Soca King, Machel Montano.

The A Team Band will provide music at the event. This is the main festival where many artists perform live.

For more on Monday Madness, follow them on Instagram @mondaymadnesstt and be sure to follow the journey of Evolution The Band @evolutiontheband.