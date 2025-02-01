PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The highly anticipated Carnival 2025 season is officially underway, bringing an electrifying pulse of culture, music, and celebrations to the nation. Led by The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts in collaboration with The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (NCC), all preparations are on schedule to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all.

Commencing the festivities, the National Junior Panorama Finals will take centre stage on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025. This cultural event showcasing the Steelpan artform will take place at the iconic Queen’s Park Savannah, which is now fully primed to welcome participants and spectators alike. With the stage set and excitement brewing, Carnival 2025 promises to be a spectacular showcase of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich cultural fabric bringing participants together locally and internationally.

Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, conducted a site visit to the Queen’s Park Savannah to assess the works on key areas, including the Grand Stand, Main Stage, North Stand, and the John Cupid Carnival Village where he noted:

“I am confident in the state of readiness for Carnival 2025. We expect an even larger turnout this year as we build on the momentum of past successes.” Joining him on the tour was Ms. Keiba Jacob Mottley, Chief Executive Officer of The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago.

During the site visit, several major projects were confirmed as completed, while others remain on track for their scheduled public openings.

Completed Projects:

Grand Stand:

The main permanent structure at the Queen’s Park Savannah has undergone Phase I of a three-year upgrade project, including the removal of timber floors and installation of concrete flooring. This phase is now complete with the addition of handrails and floor lights.

North Stand:

Construction is complete and was handed over on Thursday January 31st, 2025. Enhancements include the installation of structural steel framing, galvanized roofing, and final outfitting with flooring, lighting, and sound systems.

Main Stage:

Now fully completed with the final layer of poly non-skid flooring installed.

Other key structures remain on schedule for their public openings:

John Cupid Carnival Village:

Infrastructure is progressing as planned and will be ready for its public debut on Friday February 7th, 2025. Final outfitting—stage, decks, lighting, and vendor booths is underway.

Vendor Booths:

The 120 iconic booths showcasing 100% locally made food, beverages, handicrafts, and leather goods are expected to be occupied by vendors and set to welcome the public by the second week of February.

These renovations are part of the Government’s broader vision to provide world-class experiences at the Queen’s Park Savannah, which serves as the home for a vast majority of cultural events on our Tourism calendar. The Ministry and the NCC remain committed to ensuring that Carnival 2025 exceeds all expectations by delivering an experience that highlights the rich culture and talent of Trinidad and Tobago.

John Cupid Carnival Village Opening Soon

The Ministry is also thrilled to announce that the John Cupid Carnival Village is on track to open on Friday February 7th, 2025.

Visitors to the Carnival Village can enjoy free daytime entertainment. This fun is for tourists, cruise ship passengers, and students.

There will also be free evening concerts celebrating Trinidad and Tobago’s musical heritage. Performances will include Calypso, Kaiso, Chutney, Soca, Riddim, Steelpan, Gospel, karaoke, and comedy productions. Robust security measures will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all patrons.

Employment Opportunities

The projects at Queen’s Park Savannah include the Main Stage, Grand Stand, North Stand, and John Cupid Carnival Village. These projects created many job opportunities. They also show the Government’s commitment to national development and job creation.

Enhancing Visitor Experience

The Ministry’s efforts are focused on delivering an exceptional Carnival experience that caters to both locals and international visitors. Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival 2025 will have better facilities and improved security. There will also be many fun activities. This event is sure to make a lasting impression on all who join.

Minister Mitchell added, “Carnival is a celebration of our identity, creativity, and resilience. We are committed to ensuring that everyone, from vendors and performers to patrons, feel the pride and joy that our culture brings. This year’s improvements and initiatives are designed to uplift not just the festivities but also the spirit of our nation.”

Looking Ahead

Trinidad and Tobago is preparing for a major cultural event. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts is putting in a lot of effort. They promise that all safety measures are in place for everyone’s enjoyment. With only a few weeks left, excitement is growing. The country is eager to welcome visitors from all over the world for Carnival 2025.

Starting on Friday, February 7th, 2025, visit the Queen’s Park Savannah. It is located at 11 Queen’s Park E, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Join us for the formal opening of the festivities.