World Intellectual Property Day Forum in Miami

SOUTH FLORIDA – As global industries continue to evolve at the intersection of technology, culture, and commerce, conversations about ownership, innovation, and equity are more urgent than ever. On May 1, 2026, Miami will host one of those critical dialogues as thought leaders gather for the World Intellectual Property Day Executive Forum at Miami Dade College’s Idea Center.

Featured World Intellectual Property Day Voice: Kimra Major-Morris

Among the featured voices is Kimra, an intellectual property strategist, attorney, and founder of Major Morris Law. Her work centers on helping creatives, athletes, and entrepreneurs protect, monetize, and build long-term value from their ideas.

With a focus on intellectual property strategy, brand protection, and generational wealth building, she has become a trusted advisor to clients navigating the increasingly complex intersection of law, technology, and culture.

Her work is grounded in a commitment to access, demystifying intellectual property for communities historically excluded from ownership conversations and ensuring that innovation translates into sustainable opportunity.

A proud woman of Caribbean heritage with Bahamian roots, Kimra brings both professional expertise and lived perspective to a field where representation remains limited.

As one of fewer than 2% of Black intellectual property attorneys in the United States, she has made it her mission to expand access to IP education, advocate for equitable protections, and empower others to view ownership as a pathway to legacy, not just income.

Ahead of her appearance, Kimra shares insight into what drives her work, why this moment matters, and how intellectual property can be a powerful tool for community advancement, particularly across the Caribbean diaspora and beyond.

Q&A with Kimra

What inspired you to say yes to this conference, and what makes this moment feel especially meaningful to you?

As an intellectual property strategist, I find this discussion on World IP Day timely because it’s a great way to amplify essential, game-changing education.

Can you share a defining moment in your journey that shaped the voice or perspective you bring to spaces like this?

A statistic that surprised me over 10 years ago still motivates my work and movement in this space: Black attorneys make up only 5% of all attorneys nationwide and less than 2% of intellectual property attorneys. I see myself as an advocate for democratizing knowledge of intellectual property.

South Florida is a culturally rich and diverse region. How do you tailor your message to resonate with audiences here?

I have Bahamian roots. As one of fewer than 2% of Black intellectual property attorneys, I show up in this space as my message. Emerging athletes and creatives deserve attorneys who understand both intellectual property law and the cultural context of their careers. AI is creating new and urgent IP challenges for Black and brown communities, which have a long history of being exploited by laws and technology they don’t fully understand.

When people leave your session, what feeling or action do you hope they remember most?

If we want wealth and sustainability, intellectual property ownership is not optional. I want people to leave with a sense of urgency and possibility, recognizing that owning their ideas, content, and likeness can shape not only their success but also their legacy.

Outside your professional work, what keeps you grounded and connected to your purpose?

My faith and family keep me grounded. My late father’s wisdom continues to guide me, and my husband and daughters inspire me to keep showing up, defying the odds, and making a meaningful impact.

For more information about Kimra, visit: https://majormorrislaw.com/