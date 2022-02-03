Copyright & Trademark Attorney Kimra Major-Morris Pens Book To Help The Faith-Based Community

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The pandemic forced many faith-based organizations to online worship services and programming. Copyright law has always been recognized for its complexity. Copyright +Trademark Attorney and nationally published author, Major -Morris, the Founder of Major Morris Law, LLC, released her must-read book Copyright Compliance For Churches: A Quick Reference Guide for Worship Leaders. With the increasing popularity of virtual worship services, Major-Morris wants to make sure church leaders know basic copyright principles to avoid infringing activities that create legal risks.

Copyright Compliance for Churches provides examples of routine practices requiring virtual worship licenses. The book covers some of the most frequently asked questions. Readers will learn about; copyright holders’ exclusive rights, actual disputes related to copyright infringement by religious organizations, and best practices to protect your organization’s integrity.

Major-Morris, a sought-out speaker on topics that include; intellectual property as it intersects with social justice, creative content protection, intellectual property in e-sports, and brand protection, has now added church copyright compliance to her growing interest list of narratives.

“I just conducted a workshop on church copyright compliance at The Greater New York Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. It’s so important that worship leaders and communications department leaders understand the basics of copyright law. It’s not common sense and this education is necessary.”

To pre-order the February 4th release of Copyright Compliance For Churches: A Quick Reference Guide for Worship Leaders click here.

Book Major Morris for a speaker at your next event or for a 15-minute complimentary consultation.