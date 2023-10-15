Five PR Tips for Women’s Small Businesses with Yvette Harris

by Yvette Harris – Harris Public Relations

SOUTH FLORIDA – Women’s Small Business Month is a time to recognize and honor the remarkable contributions of female entrepreneurs and the critical role they play in our economy and society. Women entrepreneurs have been making waves in the business world for decades, breaking barriers and defying stereotypes. They have been catalysts for innovation, driving economic growth, and creating jobs in their communities.

Let us applaud the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs and redouble our efforts to support their endeavors. Whether you are a female business owner, a supporter, or someone looking to start your own venture, this month is an opportunity to celebrate and champion the resilience, creativity, and determination of women in business.

Here are a few reasons why Women’s Small Business Month is so important:

Empowerment

Celebrating Women’s Small Business Month empowers women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. It serves as an inspiration for those considering starting their own businesses, demonstrating that they too can succeed in the world of business.

Economic Impact

Women-owned businesses are a significant force in the global economy. They contribute billions of dollars in revenue and provide employment opportunities, thus bolstering economic growth and stability.

Diversity and Inclusion

Women’s Small Business Month highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurship. By fostering an environment where women can thrive as business leaders, we promote greater diversity within the business world, which leads to better decision-making and more innovative solutions.

Networking and Support

This month provides an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to connect with one another, share experiences, and offer support. Building a strong network of fellow business owners can be invaluable in overcoming challenges and finding new opportunities.

Recognition and Advocacy

Recognizing the achievements of women in business helps raise awareness of the unique challenges they may face and the need for continued support and advocacy to create a level playing field.

Community Engagement

Women-owned small businesses often play a vital role in their communities. Celebrating Women’s Small Business Month encourages local support, which can lead to stronger neighborhoods and increased collaboration among businesses.

Five tips for women’s small businesses

Five tips for women’s small businesses to do their PR and capture the attention of the media provided by Yvette N. Harris, PR storyteller and Media strategist who is also the CEO of Harris Public Relations.

Develop a Compelling Story:

Craft a compelling and unique narrative about your business that highlights your journey, mission, or the problem you’re solving. Consider what makes your business stand out, and ensure it’s relatable and interesting to your target audience and the media.

2. Build Relationships with Journalists:

Build relationships with journalists, reporters, and bloggers covering your industry or niche. Follow them on social media, engage with their content, and reach out with personalized pitches or story ideas that align with their interests and beat.

3. Create Valuable Content:

Invest in creating high-quality content that showcases your expertise. This can include blog posts, videos, infographics, or whitepapers that provide value to your audience and position you as an industry authority. Share this content on your website and social media, and send it to relevant media outlets as well.

4. Leverage Social Media:

Use social media platforms strategically to connect with your target audience and the media. Share your story, engage with followers, and participate in relevant conversations. Utilize hashtags and trending topics to increase your visibility. Social media can also be a great place to share news and updates about your business.

5. Create a Press Kit:

Develop a professional press kit that includes essential information about your business, such as a fact sheet, high-resolution images, your bio, and contact information. Make this press kit easily accessible on your website so journalists can quickly find the information they need to write a story about your business.

Bonus Tip: Monitor and Respond to Media Opportunities:

Keep a close eye on media opportunities and trending news in your industry. Set up Google Alerts or use media monitoring tools to stay informed. When relevant opportunities arise, respond quickly and professionally to position yourself as a go-to source for commentary or expertise.

Remember that building a solid PR presence takes time and consistency. Be patient and persistent in your efforts, and over time, you’ll increase your chances of capturing the media’s attention and gaining valuable exposure for your women-owned small business.

About Harris Public Relations

Yvette N. Harris, PR storyteller and Media strategist, is the Founder + CEO of the purpose-driven boutique public relations company Harris Public Relations. The company generates thoughtful, positive, newsworthy stories that provide a voice for Black, Brown, and marginalized communities. She and her multifaceted team of creatives work diligently to stay ahead of trends while providing results-driven communications that help build compelling stories, credibility, and brand and community partnerships. Their clients have been highlighted in major national and local media outlets, from the Washington Informer to USA Today, Black Enterprise Magazine, Forbes, Haitian Times, Miami Herald, Sun-Sentinel, Hyperallergic.com, Andscape.com, People Magazine, BET, Black News Channel, Karen Hunter Show, MSNBC, Cox Media, WLRN, Women’s Health Magazine, and Grio.com, to name a few. For more information visit: https://harrispublicrelations.com/.

Follow on X @yvetteharrispr @harrispublicrelations on IG.