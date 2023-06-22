5 Tips to Help You Navigate Your PR Campaign

Offline or online? Brick-and-mortar or viral walls? For many small to medium businesses starting out, these questions can loom large and imposing, possibly creating confusion as to which is the best way to get that business ball rolling.

Ask anyone who started a business in the 70s if they had a fax machine or an email address in the 80s. Was it very necessary to have a mobile phone in the 90s? A survey in 2021 found that many businesses still don’t have a website!

As with so much in life, that very important word ‘balance’ could be considered critical in putting marketing, success, and branding on the scale.

Let’s walk through five tips to help you put together a killer PR campaign that incorporates both digital and real-world elements.

1. Understanding Online Presence

Creating an online presence in today’s world of rapidly evolving technological advancements and media communication can leave you behind in the dust if you don’t move with the trends. It has become a natural progression, a norm, not an exception.

For many businesses, it may sound too risky or even complicated.

But there are numerous advantages to throwing caution to the wind and getting your business on the powerful online path – without compromising your virtual safety or leaving behind your existing strategies.

Consulting with a qualified Digital PR Marketing expert like Steven J. Wilson will put you in line to reach a wider audience and build your branding by using content that speaks to your target market and media outlets.

Public relations strategies through exposure on well-researched platforms will increase your visibility at the same time maintaining your established status.

2. Start With the Basics

Making the most of the available options starts with creating a website, jumping on social media platforms, and business listings on Google.

From there on, developing a strong digital public relations presence is an important step to ongoing success.

3. Develop Your Trust and Credibility With a Visible Digital PR Campaign

Your digital PR campaign should be aimed at authenticity and meaningful PR content.

An SEO content marketer has the skills to assist you on your way forward with strategies for relatable stories to highlight your business values and ethics and grow your brand to become a household name. This powerful tool can augment your branding to build social collateral so that customers will feel comfortable working with you.

A digital PR expert should be committed to growing your organic traffic coupled with your existing content, adding enhancement while still reflecting your established goals.

4. Grab Attention from Investors

When researched by potential investors, a powerful digital presence should fuel their interest. Investors want to see what you can offer them. Ensure your digital footprint is viable, real and positive and your ROI will create a confidence booster visible to many interested parties.

5. Can Traditional PR Work Hand-in-Hand With Digital PR?

With the speed of digital PR, it certainly has a greater reach than traditional PR. However, there is still a lot to be said for the old tried and tested methods, and yes, the two can still work hand in hand.

Many people still trust established media outlets such as television and radio, and branding in well-credentialed newspapers is very closely followed because of their sustainability and credibility.

In Conclusion

Do you want to be a leader in your industry? Despite many economic challenges facing small businesses today, you can achieve long-term reliability by building your digital footprint.

Many SEO consultants have developed opportunities to put your company on the perfect digital landscape by utilizing your current strengths and taking advantage of the integration of both traditional and digital PR practices.