Women Mean Business International Celebrates 15 Years of Impact

MIAMI – The 2025 edition of the highly anticipated Women Mean Business International (WMBI) Conference recently took center stage at the Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel, bringing together trailblazing female leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry pioneers for a transformative experience.

Now celebrating its 15th annual instalment, WMBI is an initiative of the M. Gill*Her Foundation, led by Marie R. Gill in collaboration with MBDA Technical Assistance Programs, operated by M. Gill & Associates, Inc. in Florida, the U.S. and its Territories.

This year’s event which attracted attendees from various locations and industries, reinforced its reputation as a premier global platform for empowering women in business through insightful discussions, powerful networking, and actionable strategies for success.

Under the theme “Phenomenal Women – Empowering Voices, Inspiring Change!”, the conference featured an impressive lineup of speakers, panel discussions, and interactive elements designed to foster leadership, inspire innovation, and economic empowerment.

Guests participated in engaging sessions covering critical topics such as financial literacy, digital transformation, personal branding, and venture capital funding.

Additionally, the event offered many chances for networking, netweaving, and mentorship. It also featured a lively business expo that showed off new products and services from women-led businesses.

“This conference is more than just an event—it’s a movement that equips women with the knowledge, resources, and networks to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment,” said Marie R. Gill Founder and CEO of the Women Mean Business International Conference.

During the morning’s Fireside Chat moderated by Gail Birks, patrons of WMBI 2025 gained valuable insight from distinguished panellists who shared on several crucial issues which included ‘Export and Compliance’, ‘Financial & Tax Strategies’ and ‘Business Financing’.

The 2025 WMBI Power Lunch was hosted by the lively Sophia Nicholson. Guests heard from keynote speaker Beverly Kuykendall, Chief Strategy Officer at AvMEDICAL. She talked about important ideas like working together to create businesses that help the community.

Women Awards

Adding unique flair to the event, were the presentations of the Annual Trailblazing Women Awards, Business & Community Service Awards, M. Gill*Her Grant Awards – WBE Certification and M. Gill*Her Business Financial Grant Awards, the WMBI fashion show sponsored by CZARINA and a memorable cultural presentation by the Jamaican Folk Revue & Tallawah Mento Band.

The conference ended with a strong call to action. It urged attendees to use their new insights and connections. They should drive real change in their industries and communities. As excitement builds for the next event, Women Mean Business International is shaping the future of female entrepreneurship. They are also promoting leadership for women around the world.

For more information on the annual Women Mean Business International Conference and the M. Gill*Her Foundation, visit www.wmbi.biz/ & www.mgillher.org/

To learn more about M. Gill & Associates, Inc’s. signature MBDA programs please visit www.mbdaexport.com & www.miamimbdacenter.com AND follow the brand on social media using the handle @mbdaexport