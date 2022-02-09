Will a chiropractic adjustment completely remove back pain?

You have been experiencing back pain for a long time and the treatments your orthopedist has recommended to you are simply not working. You have considered going to a chiropractor for an adjustment, but you wonder if it is worth it and if your pain would be fully alleviated. You want to learn more before making an appointment.

Some people who have chiropractic treatments have reported that their pain was gone and others have stated that their pain was simply reduced. There are no across-the-board guarantees.

If you are trying to figure out if chiropractic care is for you, it can be helpful to know a few things about the way chiropractors work and what people say about chiropractic care.

What is a Chiropractor?

A chiropractor treats disorders affecting the peripheral nervous system which is called the neuromuscular system. They do this by manipulating the spine. The neuromuscular system connects the spine to the brain through sensory nerves and disorders of the system are caused by muscle weakness.

A chiropractor will adjust the spine manually. They will also assist you with exercises that you can do at home and they will be able to instruct you on ergonomic practices that can help them feel better. They may teach you how to sit and what position to lie in when you sleep.

Chiropractors believe that there is a direct correlation between the alignment of the spine and the nervous system. They can reduce pressure on neurological tissue by restoring the structure of the spine.

Chiropractors must have an advanced degree called a Doctor of Chiropractic which takes four years to complete. They must also receive a license from the state. A good chiropractor will be dexterous and pay careful attention to detail.

What is the treatment like?

When you go to the chiropractor they will ask you to fill out a form that will give them your medical history. You will then meet with a nurse or assistant who will ask you a series of questions about the information you have given them. They are likely to take an X-ray of your back. Chiropractors learn radiology skills when they are in school.

The doctor will examine the X-ray and give you a medical exam. They will do a muscular-skeletal examination which will include testing your reflexes and checking your range of motion. They will try to determine where the stress is in your body.

The chiropractor will then manipulate your back with their hands. This will often involve pressing on your back with a sudden force. The adjustment itself is not always pain-free, but the results can be dramatic. A person who has had chiropractic treatment may notice that their range of motion is immediately better.

The chiropractor may also use ice, heat, or lasers when they treat you. In some cases, they may use spinal traction. Therapeutic spinal traction employs manual or mechanical forces to stretch the spine and make it more mobile. This traction may be applied constantly or intermittently.

Traction therapy may involve a chiropractor pulling on your arms and legs with their hands. They may use a mechanical device that is attached to a door by a pulley. They will often move the position of your head several times during treatment.

The only way to really find out if chiropractic care will get rid of your back pain is to try it. You should know that millions of people say that it works and that it is completely safe.