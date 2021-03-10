Foods You Should Eat to Help You Gain Muscle Mass

What if I told you that there is a way for you to build muscle without that much training? How, you ask?

It’s simple; nutrition.

What you eat is a huge factor in gaining muscle mass in bodybuilding, and without the proper nutrition, even if you work out every day, you won’t build as much muscle as you want.

This is one of the main problems that beginners have nowadays. They work hard in the gym but make no effort in doing anything about their nutrition. Both nutrition and training are critical in bodybuilding, which is why most programs don’t only focus on how you lift but also on what you eat.

One of the main components of a bodybuilder’s diet is protein. If you notice, most bodybuilder’s diets are fully-packed with protein with different meats and whole foods.

Not only that, but they also add carbs and fats to help them have the energy to do their workout routines. If your goal is to have lean muscles, it would be best to exercise regularly and eat more calories every day. That said if you’re having trouble with what kind of food you have to incorporate into your diet, here is some food that can help you gain muscle mass.

Lean Beef

Lean beef is one of the essential components of a bodybuilder’s body. It is loaded with many things that are conducive to muscle growth, like iron, B-vitamins, and zinc. So it is in your best interest to have this in your diet. Also, it has high-quality protein and amino acids that highly promotes muscle growth.

If you’re keeping watch of your calorie intake, then good news; a 3oz of lean beef serving has the same amount of protein as 1.5 cups of beans but with only half of the calories.

Whey Protein

If you notice, there are a lot of whey protein supplements available in the market. But why is it popular in the fitness industry? It’s simple. Whey protein supplements are a good source of protein because they are fast and a convenient protein source at an affordable price. Many protein companies nowadays are having discounts and promotional stuff running constantly, and thus a lot of people are turning to these supplements for a good source of protein.

However, you should not only rely on supplements. In fact, you still need to get protein from whole foods and only drink protein supplements as a boost of protein. You can drink whey protein supplements after every session of the workout. Or you could delve in to creatine. A best creatine supplements is helpful if you are looking for creatine that is suitable for you.

Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is a staple in a bodybuilder’s diet, and there’s a good reason why. With each 3oz of chicken breast, you can have 26 grams of high-quality protein, which is necessary to build your muscles more effectively. They also have a lot of B vitamins and B6, which are also important to bodybuilding.

All of these vitamins are essential to help your body remain active and have full functionality during your workout routine. Not only that, high-protein, which is present in chicken breasts, also promotes fat loss.

Yogurt

Low-fat yogurt contains twelve grams of protein in each cup, along with being a good source of fuel after a workout. Not only that, but you can also have it as dessert for every meal and even a snack if you will.

Researchers say that regular intake of yogurt will lower your cholesterol levels and increase your HDL cholesterol levels, which is necessary for maintaining good blood flow. If you want to capitalize on yogurt, you can also add fresh fruits in the mix and ground flaxseed to change up the flavor.

Salmon

You might notice in a lot of bodybuilder diets that salmon is almost always present. It’s no wonder because salmon is a good source of high-quality protein. It also doesn’t matter where you get them. Whether from frozen goods, canned, or fresh salmon, anything is good.

Not only that, but protein is not the only thing present in salmon. It’s also a good source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which promote good heart health and can reduce inflammation. You can also cook them however you want, whether it’s pan-fried, baked, or grilled.

Fruits and Vegetables

Of course, what kind of fitness food guide would this be without dedicating a section for fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are a good source of antioxidants, which promotes a healthy immune system. They also provide vitamins E, C, and beta-carotene, which are good for your body. And lastly, you are supposed to regularly eat them because our bodies need the fiber we get from fruit and vegetables.

Takeaway

Without proper nutrition, your hard work at the gym would be essentially useless, that’s why many fitness programs also focus on nutrition because it’s just as important as working out. Build your muscles through regular training and help maintain them by eating vitamins and nutrients from a balanced diet.